Meet the Mizzou Transfer: Edge Damon Wilson's Ceiling, Fit with Tigers
Missouri football picked up a crucial addition from the transfer portal in edge Damon Wilson. Committing to the Tigers on Jan. 14, the former Georgia defender became the 17th player and the ninth defensive player Missouri acquired through the portal.
His commitment not only filled an important need for Missouri, but also marked the Tigers' growing presence as a powerful recruiting force.
Here's a look at all Wilson has to offer for the Tigers.
Player Info
Height: 6-4
Weight: 245
Hometown: Venice, Florida
High school recruiting rating: Four stars, according to 247Sports
Transfer recruiting rating: Five stars, according to 247Sports
High School Career:
Wilson began his high school career in 2020, working on the edge for the Venice High School.
In 2021, Wilson recorded a school-record 15 sacks and a team-high 23 tackles for loss. Venice won a Florida 8A state title, and Wilson logged a pick-six in the championship game. He was named the Herald-Tribune Defensive Player of the Year.
In 2022, Wilson's senior season, he recorded 89 tackles, 9 sacks, and a touchdown reception at tight end.
Georgia (2023 and 2024)
Wilson chose Georgia over offers from Texas, Oregon, Ohio State and Missouri, among other schools.
In his first year with the Bulldogs, Wilson saw spare playing time, taking 69 defensive snaps over 12 appearances, per Pro Football Focus (PFF). In that time, he recorded two total tackles and half a sack.
Wilson took on a larger role in 2024, taking 391 defensive snaps, earning two starts and 60 across Georgia's postseason run. He logged 22 total tackles and three sacks. He also forced two fumbles while recovering two.
In 2024, his involvement increased, and he participated in all 14 games. Wilson logged 22 total tackles and three sacks. He also forced two fumbles while recovering two. PFF credited Wilson with the second-most pressures on the team with 26, only behind Jalon Walker, an All-American and first-round NFL draft pick.
Fit with Tigers:
Wilson is joining a position group that is already filled with talent for the Tigers. Expect Wilson to start at edge rusher alongside returner Zion Young.
Wilson will also be reunited with his former Georgia teammate, Darris Smith, who is expected to return to action after missing the 2024 season due to a knee injury.
Missouri also added edge rushers Nate Johnson from Appalachian State and Langden Kitchen from Northwest Missouri State through the transfer portal.
With all the aforementioned players and others, head coach Eli Drinkwitz recognizes the talent in the room.
"That is a group that has an incredible amount of depth, talent — got the ability to stop the run, rush the passer, really affect and influence the game at a really, really important level," Drinkwitz said in a press conference after spring practices.
Coach's Thoughts:
"He's something different off the edge."- defensive coordinator Corey Batoon
Ceiling and Floor:
Ceiling: Becomes a fundamental part of Missouri's defensive line, is among the defense's leaders in total tackles, and helps fill the gap left by edge Johnny Walker Jr. by earning at least five sacks.
Floor: Underwhelms in first season as starter, but still has ocassional flashes as a pass rusher.