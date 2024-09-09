Missouri Defense Adds to Program History, Playing as Connected Unit
COLUMBIA, Mo. — There were plenty of questions about the Missouri Tigers' new defense ahead of the season.
The unit had to gel new coordinator Corey Batoon's scheme along with nine transfer additions. Based off early impressions, the group has no problem forming what could be one of the top defenses in the nation.
While they are an incredibly talented bunch, it seems their skill isn't the only thing that makes this group work. It's their connection and bond that really completes the defense.
It's a trickle-down effect from a leader who understands that creating connections with his players is just as important, if not more, than any scheme or playbook.
"Coach Batoon, he's more of a chill guy, laid back guy, but he'd still to get you fired up, though," Safety Marvin Burks said after Missouri's week 2 win over Buffalo. "I mean, everybody just really just dialed in and just locked into the brotherhood."
The defense has been lights out for all eight quarters of play of the 2024 season. Going back to the team's win over the Cotton Bowl over Ohio State to cap off the 2023 season, Missouri has not allowed a single point for 12 straight quarters, the first time the program has accomplished this feat since 1941.
The offense, on the other hand, has had its slumps. It went scoreless in the first quarter and committed seven penalties in week 2. The offense has been appreciative of the defense picking up the slack at some points.
"(The defense) doesn't surprise me," quarterback Brady Cook said. "I went against them for how ever many days in fall camp. They'll suffocate you, they don't give up much. They don't give up much, and it's been cool to see. I love the energy of 'Death Row.'"
The energy and the bond can be seen on both the sidelines and the field. They are a team that plays with one main thing in mind. According to Cook, they are not going to shy away and will continue to be the same "Death Row Defense".
"Everybody on that side is really close," Cook said. "They're playing with each other, playing for each other"
Just two games into the season, the defense isn't even at full strength or showing their full capabilities. What they have shown, however, is that they are here to play and help win games. For the first time since 1935, Missouri has opened their season with back-to-back shutouts.
"Really, really proud of the way our defense is playing," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "Impressive performance by coach Batoon, the rest of the staff and players."
To go alongside the shutouts, the defense has racked up two interceptions, one for a pick-six, and five sacks. Burks had the interception in the game against Buffalo, following up a pick-six in week 1 from Toriano Pride Jr., a transfer from Clemson at cornerback.
"TP (is) my guy way, we always on the same side of the field, so we always talk and we got a great bond outside of football," Burks said. "I'm excited for him. I was very excited for his pick last week. He was excited for mine this week. He's just a great brother, we just enjoy playing for each other."
With players like Pride, a junior, and other veterans the Missouri defense is filled with plenty of veteran player leadership. Both defensive end Johnny Walker Jr. and defensive tackle Kristian Williams were voted as team captains. Even outside of the two that get to wear the "C" patch though, the entire unit is seemingly holding each other accountable and motivating those around them.
"We got a lot of depth over there and a lot of consistency, and a lot of guys holding each other to a standard," Drinkwitz said. "I think when you can just send waves of players who are fresh continually, I think that's hard on an offense."
Through two weeks, it is clear that the Missouri defense is playing as a true unit, not just a collection of 11 players. A punishing unit at that.
