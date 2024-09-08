Three Standouts from Missouri's Week Two Shutout win over Buffalo
The Missouri Tigers took care of business for the second week in a row in another shutout, beating the Buffalo Bulls 38-0. This week's routing saw a few more star performances instead of an evenly spread distribution.
For the second week in a row, star receiver Luther Burden was a non-factor. He left the game early on due to an Illness and did not return, only posting three receptions for 15 yards. He had dealt with an illness all week and the coaching staff did not see a reason to play him. That opened up some opportunities for other receivers to shine.
The Tigers defense threw down another scoreless defensive performance, featuring an interception and plenty of pressure on Buffalo quarterback C.J. Ogbonna. Multiple players recorded tackles as well.
From the Tigers week two win, here are three eye-catching players from a stomping against Buffalo.
WR, Theo Wease
This is an obvious choice, point blank. Wease had the best statistical night of his career, recording 13 receptions and 149 receiving yards. He led the team in receiving yards and total receptions and is now leading the Tigers through two games in receiving yards.
Wease had plenty of space to operate today. For. majority of the Bulls defensive snaps, they sagged around 10 yards off the line of scrimmage. This gave Wease, as well as his teammates, that much space to catch whatever pass quarterbacks Brady Cook and Drew Pyne threw their way.
Wease excelled after the catch against the Bulls, with 69 yards after the catch, leading both teams receivers. He had two chunk-receptions, one for 39 yards and the other for 27. Neither resulted in a touchdown himself, but both were a part of drives that resulted in seven points. His ability after the catch today provided a huge boost to a Missouri offense that, at times, looked stagnant.
DE, Zion Young
Young didn't pop out on the stat sheet last week, but he put pressure on the quarterback that led to bigger plays by other players on the Missouri defense. He got his chance today, finishing the night with four tackles and one quarterback hurry.
He had another night full of wins on the outside and near pressure on the quarterback. His mix of size and speed, with his always-improving bag of tricks to evade offensive linemen, has been on display the first two weeks. He was credited with one hurry last week, which resulted in a poor throw and a interception from Toriano Pride Jr.
Young may not have recorded any sacks yet, but he seems due. He has improved game-to-game and appears to be on an upward trajectory to be the Tigers top pass-rusher. The Michigan State transfer will get his first shot at true competition facing off against two solid Boston College offensive tackles.
S, Joseph Charleston
Charleston is a veteran in this Missouri defensive back room and has see multiple players rise in the safety core. This is his sixth year in college football and third year with the Tigers, which is showing in his play early on.
The experienced safety only recorded one tackle in Missouri's opener against Murray State in only 17 snaps. Both Sidney Williams and Tre'Vez Johnson received more snaps than Charleston last week. He turned around this week and recorded four tackles, which was tied for second most on the Tiger defense, as well as a pass break up.
He was all over the field in the first half, with his most notable play coming in the first quarter. Charleston broke up a seemingly open pass directed towards Buffalo tight end Jake Orlando, bringing the Bulls first drive to a screeching halt. He made an athletic play on the ball, batting it down and shutting the play down.
Charleston is in a crowded safety room with multiple playmakers like Daylan Carnell and Marvin Burks Jr. To stand out amongst them signifies a good performance, one that deserves some spotlight.