Missouri Football Unveils New Faurot Field Sponsors
The University of Missouri has laid out two new sponsors that will appear on Faurot Field for the following season. The two local sponsors, Shelter Insurance and Equipment Share, will hold visible logos on the field for all spectators to see.
As the agreement was made official, the University becomes one of the first in the country to make such a deal. Missouri Athletic Director Laird Veatch is excited about the opportunity that will come along with the new sponsors.
"Both companies have deep roots in our community, and their support is a testament to their commitment to Mizzou Athletics, our teams and our student-athletes," Veatch said.
Prior to coming to Missouri, Veatch secured a massive 25-million dollar deal for the University of Memphis for NIL purposes. He now has a second deal inked with his new school.
The news of these two sponsors comes just two days before week-one kickoff against Murray State.
The preseason No. 10 ranked Tigers have been preparing for their matchup with the Racers for some time, but head coach Eli Drinkwitz has expressed the difficulties that have come with getting ready.
"They have a whole new staff, around 60 new players that they've acquired with our high school or through the transfer portal, so it's a real challenge to have any idea of what they're going to do schematically, whether we're talking about offense, defense or special teams," Drinkwitz said.
The priority for Drinkwitz is eliminating errors in week one. They need to go out and win, but if they can get the bad football of their tape, it would be a successful early part of the season.
"I think the first part of the season is about eliminating bad football. It's about seeing the issues on tape and figuring out how to win football games and then slowly get those issues off tape, and then figuring out the identity of your team and playing to those strengths," Drinkwitz said. "And until you play in games, you're not always going to know. I think we're battle ready."
Missouri kicks off at Faurot Field at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 29 against the Racers to start their season. You can watch it on the SEC Network.
