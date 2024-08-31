Missouri Football Sells Out Week 3 Game vs. Boston College
The Missouri Tigers will play in front of a sold out crowd for possibly an eighth consecutive home game on September 14.
Mizzou Athletics announced Saturday morning that the Tigers' week 3 game against Boston College has officially sold out. It is the fourth of Missouri's seven home games in 2024 to sell out. Dates against Auburn for homecoming and Oklahoma have also sold out, along with the season opener on Thursday, August 29.
The week 1 matchup against Murray State was not only a sell out, but the sixth largest crowd that the program has ever had for a season opener. Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz took time after the game to praise the fans after calling on them the previous week to sell it out.
"Just want to say how remarkable the crowd was today," Drinkwitz said in his post game press conference. "Unbelievable from the start of the game. The students being out there and being loud, and then everybody being in their seats, and we kicked off, it reminded me of what it was last year. It was an awesome job by the crowd. You could just tell our players with that fast start fed off the energy of the crowd."
If Missouri can sell out its week 2 date with Buffalo, it will make the Boston College game the eighth straight sellout for the program, dating back to its 30-27 win over Kansas State.
Missouri will next hit the field Saturday, September 7, when they host Buffalo. According to Mizzou athletics, there is a limited amount of reserved tickets for the week 2 game that still remain.
