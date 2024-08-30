Eli Drinkwitz 'Not Alarmed' with Injuries to Norfleet and Wease
Two of the Missouri Tigers' top offensive playmakers suffered injuries during Thursday's season opener against the Murray State Racers.
Sophomore tight end Brett Norfleet, exited the game in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. He returned to the sideline in street clothes after entering the medical tent. Norfleet also was dealing with a minor injury during fall camp practices.
Wide receiver Theo Wease Jr., a team captain, also exited the game with a hip injury.
However, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz settled any concerns on any potential long-term injuries for both Norfleet and Wease in his post game press conference following Missouri's 51-0 win.
"We're just gonna be smart within the second half, so I think they'll be fine. Wasn't alarmed by anything," Drinkwitz said.
Norfleet only recorded one catch for four yards before going down with his injury. Wease managed to grab three receptions for 30 yards before getting sidelined.
The Tigers had a wide variety of receivers contribute outside of Wease and Norfleet, with standout performances from sophomore Marquis Johnson and junior Luther Burden III. Johnson finished with four receptions for 41 yards and Burden with three for 39 and the first touchdown of the game.
The man behind most of the yardage, senior quarterback Brady Cook, posted a solid 218 passing yards on 19 completions, adding on a touchdown in the air and on the ground.
Linebackers Corey Flagg and Triston Newson led the Tiger defense with five tackles a piece en route to their first shutout since 2019, with a 50-0 win over Southeast Missouri State.
Missouri returns to action on Saturday, September 7 to face off against the Buffalo Bulls. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. at Faurot Field.
Read More Missouri Tigers News:
Instant Takeaways from Missouri's Pouncing Over Murray State
Missouri Impresses in all Areas and Handles Murray State in Season Opener