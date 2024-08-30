Instant Takeaways from Missouri's Pouncing Over Murray State
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Faurot Field turned into a slaughter house Thursday night during the Missouri Tigers' 2024 season opener against Murray State.
Missouri had a little sacrificial lamb. Its jerseys were as white as snow. Murray State attempted and failed to recover an onside kick on the very first play, an accurate indicator of what was to come. Just over five minutes of play later, Missouri was leading 21-0.
Everything from this game should be taken with a heavy dose of salt. Here's three level-headed takeaways from Missouri's shutout win.
Running Backs Pass the Eye Test
In the first game in the post-Cody Schrader era, Missouri's running back room did not dissapoint. With Applachian State transfer Nate Noel as the headliner and Georgia State transfer Marcus Carroll as the power back, the Tigers' running back duo seems to be in a good spot.
Noel has some real speed that not only makes him an elusive runner and a threat as a receiver. He lined up out wide multiple times Thursday night, catching four passes for 20 yards. The Missouri offensive line split the sea of the Murray State defense often, but Noel also showed off some good vision.
Carroll's main assest isn't his speed but his stout 5-foot-9, 216 lb. frame is misleading. He looked really shifty on some of his runs and isn't easy to bring down. He should bring a nice change of pace to Noel.
Noel put up 48 yards on 11 carries, also scoring a nine-yard touchdown on the second drive of the game. Carroll's stat line included 35 yards on six carries along with one touchdown.
Missouri Escapes Mostly Unscathed, Still a Few Penalties
There's few measures of success for a game between any SEC and FCS schools. But avoiding injuries and penalties are two clear goals.
Missouri didn't fully dodge either, with two of its key offensive playmakers suffereed injuries of unknown severity.
Tight end Brett Norfleet, a member of the All-SEC Freshman team in 2023, exited the game in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. He returned to the sideline in street clothes after entering the medical tent.
Wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. also exited the game with a hip injury.
With both Wease and Norfleet, the Missouri training staff is undoubtedly being extra cautious. Expect to learn more on the injuries in the coming days.
With penalties, Drinkwitz emphasized many times in the weeks leading into the regular season that the first few weeks of the season were for eliminating bad football. He also mentioned after fall camp that his team had some penalties to clean up.
Penalty issues in the first few weeks of the season are obviously not unique to Missouri. But the Tigers were called for nine penalties that cost them 56 yards. Right guard Cam'Ron Johnson was called for a false start penalty in the red zone. It costs pocket change against Murray State. It skyrockets in SEC play.
To Drinkwitz's point, now is the best time to learn from these mistakes.
Defensive Transfers Impress
Sandwiched between touchdowns from the transfer running backs, two transfer additions on the defensive side worked in tandem to create Missouri's sole defensive score of the night.
Michigan State transfer Zion Young powered threw a right tackle to the side to presure quarterback Jayden Johannsen to make an ill-advised throw into the hands of Clemson transfer Toriano Pride Jr., who escorted the ball into the end zone.
Missouri's only other turnover on the night came off of a strip sack from Florida transfer defensive tackle Chris McClellan. Powering through an offensive guard, the 6-foot-4, 325 lb. force attacked Johannsen, popping the ball onto the ground, allowing defensive end Joe Moore to scoop it up.
Corey Flagg Jr., a transfer linebacker from Miami, also made some nice plays early on in the game. He doesn't let many runners get past him, recording five total tackles, one for a loss.
South Alabama linebacker Khalil Jacobs also recorded a sack on the night. His agility and range showed up throughout the night.
Missouri will learn more about its team next week, when they host the Buffalo Bulls at 6 p.m. for week 2 of the season.