How to Watch the Missouri Tigers' 2024 Season Opener vs. Murray State
244 days after defeating Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl and 285 days after their last game at Faurot Field, the Missouri Tigers will hit the field Thursday, August 29, to take on the Murray State Racers.
Missouri is looking to set off on the right foot after coming off of a 11-2 season in 2023. Although the Tigers bring plenty of momentum and expectations into the season, head coach Eli Drinkwitz has emphasized with his team the importance of staying in the present.
"2024 is all that matters," quarterback Brady Cook said at SEC Media Days. "That's the record that's going to be talked about. These are the games that's going to be talked about. No one is going to talk about the Cotton Bowl versus Ohio State moving forward. It's in the past. It's in the history books. We do. We have to go out and prove it every single week."
Drinkwitz has employed the classic coach speak of 'going 1-0' each week but applying it to not just every game, but each day. It would be easy to get caught up in the excitement of the high stakes matchups with Alabama or Oklahoma late in the season. But up first is Murray State.
"Now with no divisions, 12-team playoff, you can get caught up in a lot of what-ifs and play in a lot of hypotheticals," Drinkwitz said at SEC Media Days. "The only thing that I know for sure is that we're going to play Murray State week one, and we have to focus with everything we have on being 1 and 0 and consistently preparing the way we know it takes to be 1 and 0."
In reality, Missouri should have no problems putting away each of their non-conference opponents. Murray State finished 2-9 in 2023, No. 10 out of 12 teams in the Missouri Valley Conference. If the Tigers, 46.5-point favorites, somehow blow it in week 1, the rest of their season is likely ruined.
Who: No. 11 Missouri Tiges vs. Murray State
What: Week 1 of the
Where: Faurot Field (62,621), Columbia, Missouri
When: Thursday, August 29, 7:00 p.m.
TV: SEC Network (Play-by-play Matt Barrie, Analyst Dan Mullen, Sideline Harry Lyles Jr.)
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Former Mizzou Edge Darius Robinson Sidelined With Injured Calf
Marquis Johnson Expected to Make Leaps in Maturity, Play in Year 2
Nick Saban Says Missouri Has "Easiest Path" to SEC Championship Game