Missouri Inks 3-Star Keiton Jones to 2025 Class
The Missouri Tigers have officially signed 3-Star offensive lineman Keiton Jones, locking in the talented prospect as a member of the 2025 recruiting class.
He has been committed to the Tigers since July of this year.
Jones, who played for Field Kindley High School in Coffeyville, Kan, is a composite 3-star recruit ranked No. 544 nationally, No. 35 at his position and No. 7 in Kansas. On3 Sports ranks him the highest of all the recruiting services, listing him as a 4-star ranked No. 222 in the country and No. 5 in Kansas.
Standing at 6-foot-4, 315 lbs., he has excellent size for an interior offensive lineman and uses it to his advantage, opening running lanes and stopping pass rushers. He also participated in track and field throughout high school, competing in the shot put and discus. As a sophomore, Jones qualified for the Kansas 4A shot put finals, posting a 46-0 throw.
He held offers from over 15 division one programs and took several visits all around the country this summer, ranging from Texas Tech to Tennessee and more. He eventually chose the Tigers over the likes of aforementioned Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas and more.
The Tigers currently hold the No. 19 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
