Missouri Receiver Theo Wease Jr. Arrested Tuesday
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Theo Wease Jr., a sixth-year wide receiver for the Missouri Tigers, was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear in court, according to Boone County records. Wease's arrest was first reported by the Columbia Missourian.
Wease was arrested Tuesday at 12:57 p.m. and released after paying a $10 bail. According to the Missouri Courts, Wease had a court date set for May 15, 2024 after he was issued a ticket on February 9, 2024 at 11:01 a.m. in Lexington, Missouri, for failure to wear a selt belt.
Wease is entering his second season with Missouri after transferring from Oklahoma ahead of the 2023 season. Wease, one of Missouri's five team captains, was originally scheduled to speak to the media Tuesday afternoon shortly before his arrest but missed due to what a team spokesperson initially called a scheduling conflict.
Wease had no previous arrests, however, he was named a witness to a robbery case in 2021 which Wease's Oklahoma teammates Mikey Henderson and Trejan Bridges pleaded guilty to.
Wease's arrest comes less than a month after the arrest of Missouri safety Philip Roche for a failure to appear in court for three speeding charges. Missouri decided not to suspend Roche.
The team is yet to release a statement on the arrest of Wease.
