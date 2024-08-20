Johnny Walker is Embracing New Role Headed into Senior Season
The Tigers lost Darius Robinson to the NFL draft last season. Robinson left a huge imprint on the program, but also left a huge role to fill for the Tigers. Senior Johnny Walker appears to have stepped into that role on the edge, leading the Tigers defensive unit.
With the departure of Robinson to the professionals, that spot on the outside was up for grabs. Walker was ready for the role, both as a player and leader, and feels as if he had to work for it.
"I don't want to assume anything. I think that's really bad, just team wise, but I feel like I've earned my role and what I have today," Walker said.
Walkers, and the Tigers head coach, Eli Drinkwitz, has acknowledged his rise into a leadership role, as well as obtaining a captain spot for the following season.
"I think Johnny has really tried to take on the leadership role on defensive side of the ball with the loss of players from last year and the loss of some coaches," Drinkwitz said.
Walker also feels, under Robinson, that he grew as a person. Last season, Walker was able to learn how to be a better person and teammate to his fellow players.
"I feel like just learning from you D-Rob [Darius Robinson] on how to be a great teammate on an off the field. I feel like that's where I grew a lot," Robinson said.
As Walker has grown as a teammate, he has taken some of the younger players at his position under his wing, including Jaylen Brown and Williams Nwaneri. Walker was once in their shoes and knows exactly what they are going through, making it easier for him to be an outlet for the less experienced crop of players.
"I've been in their shoes before, that's what I tell them. I know it's hard to learn play the book. Everything's fast paced, fall camp especially," Walker said. "I just tell them, If you stay and play well, play with violence, good things will come out of it."
Coach Drinkwitz has seen Walker's mentorship in live action during fall camp. It hasn't just been to the freshman, but less-experienced transfers as well. It's been clear that Walker is all about the team as he has emerged as a leader.
"I've seen him [Walker] pull Williams Nwaneri aside and try to become a mentor to him, or guys who've had tough days," Drinkwitz said. "Chris McClellan, when I was all over him three or five days ago, pulling aside saying, hey, this is how we do it here. This is how coach is."
Walker has clearly elevated his level of play and his role on the roster, but it took a long period of time. Entering his freshman season, he was listed at 190-pounds. It's been a uphill battle to put on some weight, but he has, and it's significantly benefitted him. The process was a big challenge.
"It was pretty hard gaining all of that weight, just trying to maintain and have good weight on," Walker said. "I didn't want to eat too much and I didn't want to feel sluggish on the field."
Walker has lofty personal goals for this season, with an end goal of making it to the NFL. That being said, he doesn't want to put those out into the world. It appears as if Walker is slightly superstitious.
"Obviously, I want a career in the NFL. That's one of my main goals," Walker said. "I don't really like to specify too much, I feel like I'm going to jinx stuff. I use the term knock on wood a lot, so I rather keep those kind of kind of private. But they're pretty high."
Expect Walker to be starting on the defensive line this season, barring unforeseen changes.
