Missouri Tigers at Auburn Tigers: Live Game Updates

It's a battle for big cat supremacy in Week 4 as the Missouri Tigers travel to Jordan Hare Stadium to clash with the Auburn Tigers. It's the first SEC matchup for Mizzou in 2022 and they'll be looking to start conference play with a big road win.

Missouri will be coming off its "tune-up" game against Abilene Christian, a 34-17 victory, meaning the core staff should be well-rested and ready for action.

Much like Mizzou, Auburn is at a crossroads in its program's history. One year after firing Gus Malzahn, boosters contemplated firing Bryan Harsin after minimal success down the stretch. Things haven't necessarily improved on The Plains since multiple players elected to enter the transfer portal while little joined the roster in return.

They received more unfortunate news earlier this week when it was announced that Auburn's usual starting quarterback, TJ Finley, would miss this weekend's game with a shoulder injury. Instead, Auburn will start freshman Robby Ashford, which changes both team's game plans.

Missouri's expectations are nowhere near the level of Auburn, but after a frustrating 2021 with Eli Drinkwitz, the Tigers need to make progress in 2022.

The SEC battle is set to kick off at 11 am (CT), and Mizzou will need to start fast if they want to leave Jordan Hare with a W. Drinkwitz's offense has to be firing on all cylinders for four full quarters, and the passing game should be in effect against Auburn's inexperienced secondary.

FIRST QUARTER: Missouri vs. Auburn

- Kickoff set for 11:00 am (CT)

-Mizzou receives, but goes three and out after the sack on Brady Cook.

-Auburn takes over at their 41-yard line.

-Auburn converts on 4th and 1 with a Tank Bigsby run.

-Auburn OL Tate Johnson down on the field with an apparent injury

