Mizzou, Arkansas Official Availability Report Ahead of Week 14 Game

The Missouri Tigers' availability report includes a few new additions before the team's matchup with Arkansas.

Joey Van Zummeren

Aug 29, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Kewan Lacy (11) runs the ball as Murray State Racers defensive back Esteban Guillory (28) attempts the tackle during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The No. 21 Missouri Tigers enter their final regular season game with the least injury questions than they have had for most other games since the beginning of November.

But, there was a few new additions to the team's availability report ahead of the Week 14 game against Arkansas. Below is the full availability report for the Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

This post will be updated throughout the week with new availability reports posted Thursday, Friday and 90 minutes before the 3:15 p.m. kick off.

Official Availability Report

Missouri Initial Availability Report:

Note: Missouri players with injuries previously reported to be season-ending are not listed on this post.

• DB Shamar McNeil - OUT
• LS Brett Le Blanc - OUT
• OL Logan Reichert - OUT
• RB Kewan Lacy - QUESTIONABLE

True freshman running back Kewan Lacy took one carry against Mississippi State in Week 13 before exiting the game with injury. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in the week leading up to that game that he would expect Lacy to see more opportunities going forward.

Le Blanc handles punting long snapping duties for Missouri, while Trey Flint takes care of field goals and extra points. Expect Flint to slide in for Le Blanc Saturday.

Arkansas Initial Availability Report:

• DL Nico Dalliver - OUT
• DB Jaylon Braxton - OUT
• K Kyle Ramsey - OUT
• DL Anton Juncaj - DOUBTFUL
• RB Braylen Russel - QUESTIONABLE
• DB Anthony Switzer - QUESTIONABLE

