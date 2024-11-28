Mizzou, Arkansas Official Availability Report Ahead of Week 14 Game
The No. 21 Missouri Tigers enter their final regular season game with the least injury questions than they have had for most other games since the beginning of November.
But, there was a few new additions to the team's availability report ahead of the Week 14 game against Arkansas. Below is the full availability report for the Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks.
This post will be updated throughout the week with new availability reports posted Thursday, Friday and 90 minutes before the 3:15 p.m. kick off.
Official Availability Report
Missouri Initial Availability Report:
Note: Missouri players with injuries previously reported to be season-ending are not listed on this post.
• DB Shamar McNeil - OUT
• LS Brett Le Blanc - OUT
• OL Logan Reichert - OUT
• RB Kewan Lacy - QUESTIONABLE
True freshman running back Kewan Lacy took one carry against Mississippi State in Week 13 before exiting the game with injury. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in the week leading up to that game that he would expect Lacy to see more opportunities going forward.
Le Blanc handles punting long snapping duties for Missouri, while Trey Flint takes care of field goals and extra points. Expect Flint to slide in for Le Blanc Saturday.
Arkansas Initial Availability Report:
• DL Nico Dalliver - OUT
• DB Jaylon Braxton - OUT
• K Kyle Ramsey - OUT
• DL Anton Juncaj - DOUBTFUL
• RB Braylen Russel - QUESTIONABLE
• DB Anthony Switzer - QUESTIONABLE
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Passion and Patience Fuel a Fairytale Ending to Drake Heismeyer’s Mizzou Career
Brady Cook Reflects on Legacy Ahead of Senior Day
Mizzou Receiver Undergoes Season-Ending Surgery