Mizzou Availability Report at Auburn: Offensive Guard Might Return for Tigers
The Missouri Tigers are hitting the road for the first time this season, traveling to take on the 3-3 Auburn Tigers.
Coming off their first loss of the season to Alabama in Week 7, the Tigers will be looking to have a fully healthy team. They got starting left tackle Cayden Green back from a lower-body injury last week after the preseason all-american missed the previous two games.
"A game like that, it's hard to miss," Green told the media following the loss to Alabama. "I'm feeling pretty good, so I'll be fine."
Both teams issued an initial availability report Wednesday night. Subsequent reports will be published Thursday, Friday and 90 minutes before the 6:45 p.m. kickoff.
This post will be updated throughout the week with the latest availability reports for both teams.
Missouri Wednesday availability report:
QB, Sam Horn- OUT (leg, season)
K, Blake Craig- OUT (ACL, season)
OG, Logan Reichert - Questionable (lower-body)
Craig and Horn will be on Missouri's injury report all season. Both suffered season-ending injuries during Missouri's Week 1 win against Central Arkansas. Craig's absence has been felt, with freshman Robert Meyer in the starting spot for the Tigers. Horn's injury has left true freshman Matt Zollers as the backup to Beau Pribula.
Reichert has missed every game so far this season after suffering an injury in fall camp. Ahead of Week 7, head coach Eli Drinkwitz said Reichert "maybe" would return against Auburn, but "probably" wouldn't until Week 9 at Vanderbilt.
Auburn Wednesday availability report:
WR, Horatio Fields- OUT (foot, indefinite)
RB, Durell Robinson- OUT (leg, indefinite)
LB, Bryce Deas - DOUBTFUL
CB, Champ Anthony - QUESTIONABLE
TE, Brandon Frazier - QUESTIONABLE
Field has been out since Auburn's loss to Oklahoma in Week 4 after suffering a broken foot. While healthy, Fields recorded 106 yards and a touchdown on 12 catches. He transferred into Auburn during the offseason from Wake Forest.
Robinson was another welcome addition in the transfer portal, but he suffered a "freak" accident, as head coach Hugh Freeze put it, during their Week 2 game against Ball State. Robinson should be back soon, but it won't be against Missouri.
"It's going to be (Jeremiah) Cobb and Omar (Mabson II) to get going, and hopefully Durell is back next week," Freeze said on Tuesday. "It's the hope."