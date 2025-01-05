Mizzou Coaching Assistant Hired by Florida State; The Buzz, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2024
Missouri offensive graduate assistant Cooper Williams accepted a job with Florida State as an assistant offensive line coach, per a report from Matt Zenitz and Chris Nee of 247Sports.
Williams had spent the last year on Missouri's staff after spending the 2021-'23 seasons with Florida State as a graduate assistant.
Williams played for Memphis from 2014-'16 before becoming a student analyst in 2017, and working as an analyst in 2018 and 2019. When former Memphis head coach Mike Norvell accepted the job at Florida State, Williams joined him from 2021-'23.
Williams is the second member of the Missouri coaching staff to take a promotion elsewhere this offseason. Linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator DJ Smith accepted the job as Appalachian State's defensive coordinator on Dec. 29.
Saturday Mizzou Schedule
• Women's basketball at Alabama at 2 p.m. — Watch, Listen, Live Stats
Friday Mizzou Results
• Men's basketball lost 84-68 No. 2 Auburn - RECAP
Did you notice?
• Former Jacksonville State cornerback Fred Davis III posted on his X, formerly known as Twitter, account that he was visiting Missouri Saturday. He recorded 18 total tackles and four pass deflections in 2024.
• Two tight ends in the Class of 2027 announced Saturday that they received offers from Missouri. First, Brock Williams, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound prospect from Illinois. Then, Luke Brewer, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound prospect from Iowa.
• Former Missouri cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine will look to clinch a playoff spot with the Denver Broncos Sunday. The Broncos just need a win over the Kansas City Chiefs to earn a berth. Abrams-Draine has appeared in each of Denver's last four games.
On This Date in Missouri Tigers History:
• Jan 5, 2005: Anthony Robinson II was born in Tallahassee, Fla.
