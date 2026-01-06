Mizzou Central

Mizzou Edge Rusher Damon Wilson II Entering Transfer Portal

Wilson will look elsewhere to utilize his final year of eligibility.
Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, MO; USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Damon Wilson points to the coaches after a sack against the Alabama Crimson Tide | Amber Winkler/MissouriOnSI

Missouri's leading edge rusher from 2025, Damon Wilson II, will enter the NCAA transfer portal, per a report from Pete Nakos.

Wilson transferred to Missouri from Georgia ahead of the 2025 season. He recorded nine sacks and 23 total tackles on the season.

Wilson's future with the Tigers was already in question, as he was a possible candidate to declare for the 2026 NFL draft as an underclassmen. Instead, he'll utilize his final year of elligiibility elsewhere.

Missouri will now lose both of its starting edge rushers from 2025, with Zion Young exhausting his eligibility. Wilson is the second defensive starter from last season for Missouri to enter the portal, joining safety Marvin Burks Jr.

Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer on Missouri Tigers On SI, primarily covering football and basketball, but has written on just about every sport the Tigers play. He’s also a contributing writer to Green Bay Packers On SI. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023.

