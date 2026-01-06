Mizzou Edge Rusher Damon Wilson II Entering Transfer Portal

Missouri's leading edge rusher from 2025, Damon Wilson II, will enter the NCAA transfer portal, per a report from Pete Nakos.

Wilson transferred to Missouri from Georgia ahead of the 2025 season. He recorded nine sacks and 23 total tackles on the season.

Wilson's future with the Tigers was already in question, as he was a possible candidate to declare for the 2026 NFL draft as an underclassmen. Instead, he'll utilize his final year of elligiibility elsewhere.

Missouri will now lose both of its starting edge rushers from 2025, with Zion Young exhausting his eligibility. Wilson is the second defensive starter from last season for Missouri to enter the portal, joining safety Marvin Burks Jr.

