Mizzou Fall Camp Practice Notebook: August 12
Notes, observation and video from Missouri's practice Tuesday.
The Missouri Tigers hit the practice field again Tuesday, with the periods open to the media being heavy with special teams. Afterward, five players spoke to the media to give an update on how the team is progressing in the final week of fall camp.
Here's our top takeaways from practice, and hearing from Marquis Johnson, Brett Norfleet, Curtis Peagler, Nate Johnson and Bralen Henderson.
Notes
Offense
- True freshman running back Marquise Davis had a rough rep in pass protection, getting pushed back like a blocking sled. Being able to be a capable blocker might be the top hurdle for Davis to cover in order to earn a significant role. Drinkwitz has repeatedly emphasized the importance of running backs being able to pass protect.
- Marquis Johnson on both Beau Pribula and Sam Horn: "Amazing. Two great quarterbacks." It's been difficult to get any player to say too much on the starting quarterback competition. But it seems to be the case that Drinkwitz struggling to see separation between the two is a positive, not a negative.
- Norfleet shared a similar testament for both: "I've grown close with both of them. And like Coach Drink said, I mean, it's back and forth. Each has done some great things."
- Offensive lineman Curtis Peagler, who was the first-team right guard in periods open to the media Monday, had pretty sealed lips when asked about if he's a part of the plan for the starting lineup in the future, saying "I'm just happy to football," when asked about where he stands on the depth chart.
But, he did provide some good insight on where he's grown since joining Missouri, and when describing his playing style: Curtis Peagler Embracing Surprising Role on Mizzou Offensive Line
Defense
- Marquis Johnson described Stephen Hall as a "big, physical" corner, which absolutely tracks with what he's shown off in practices so far. In a one-on-one rep where Hall had to cover Johnson on a fade route to the corner of the end-zone, Hall was super physical with Johnson all the way through, but Johnson made a catch in a tight window. He celebrated with a scream after.
- Nate Johnson said the training requirements have been the biggest adjustment going from the Sun Belt to Southeastern Conference. But it was also a top reason he wanted to come to Missouri: " The way we train. We do speed work every day. We get in the weight room every day."
Special Teams
- Chris McClellan blocked a field goal from freshman Robert Meyer.
- Running back Tavorus Jones might be one Missouri's best options at kick returner. In one return, his elusiveness was on full display. Seems to have good vision as well.
Video
