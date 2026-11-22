After two weeks of absence from the AP Top 25 Poll, of which included a 34-20 loss to No. 7 Texas and a 48-21 loss to No. 1 Georgia, the Tigers have returned to the polls. The voters awarded Missouri for its 28-14 win over then-No. 16 Kentucky, and Missouri is now ranked No. 24 in the Week 12 AP Top 25 Poll.

Quarterback Austin Simmons threw for 314 yards, four touchdowns and one interception while Missouri's defense forced two interceptions and forced and recovered a fumble, sealing Kentucky's fate with an efficient air raid and timely defense. With the win, Missouri moves to 7-4 on the season and 4-4 in Southeastern Conference play with a chance to break even in the latter in the final game of the season.

Below are the full rankings.

Week 12 AP Top 25 Poll

1. Georgia

2. Utah

3. Notre Dame

4. Miami

5. Texas

6. Alabama

7. Tennesee

8. Wake Forest

9. Texas Tech

10. UCLA

11. BYU

12. Indiana

13. Iowa

14. Oregon

15. USC

16. Arizona

17. Houston

18. Louisville

19. Oklahoma

20. Florida

21. Liberty

22. Boise State

23. Ole Miss

24. Missouri

25. Ohio State

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

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With the win, Missouri knocked Kentucky out of the polls, meaning the Tigers are the last of eight Southeastern Conference programs in the poll. South Carolina also dropped out after a blowout loss to Georgia.

Missouri will next host No. 19 Oklahoma at 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The teams have split the series since the Sooners' arrival to the SEC: Missouri won 2024's game in Columbia 30-23 after chaotic touchdowns by Drew Pyne and Zion Young clinched the game, and Oklahoma shut down the Tigers in Norman for a 17-6 victory in 2025.



Even a big win over Oklahoma likely keeps the Tigers out of striking distance of the College Football Playoff, which will release its own updated rankings Tuesday night.

Mizzou football returns to coaches poll

Missouri also made its return to the USA Today Coaches Poll after a similar two-week absence.

1. Georgia

2. Utah

3. Notre Dame

4. Miami

5. Alabama

6. Texas

7. Tennessee

8. Wake Forest

9. Texas Tech

10. UCLA

11. BYU

12. Indiana

13. Iowa

14. Oregon

15. USC

16. Arizona

17. Houston

18. Louisville

19. Ole Miss

20. Florida

21. Boise State

22. Oklahoma

23. Missouri

24. Liberty

25. Kentucky

Among teams in the coaches poll, Missouri has wins over Kentucky and Florida but has lost to Georgia, Texas and Ole Miss. It will close the regular season with the game against Oklahoma.

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