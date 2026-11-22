Mizzou returns to rankings in AP Top 25 Poll, coaches poll
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After two weeks of absence from the AP Top 25 Poll, of which included a 34-20 loss to No. 7 Texas and a 48-21 loss to No. 1 Georgia, the Tigers have returned to the polls. The voters awarded Missouri for its 28-14 win over then-No. 16 Kentucky, and Missouri is now ranked No. 24 in the Week 12 AP Top 25 Poll.
Quarterback Austin Simmons threw for 314 yards, four touchdowns and one interception while Missouri's defense forced two interceptions and forced and recovered a fumble, sealing Kentucky's fate with an efficient air raid and timely defense. With the win, Missouri moves to 7-4 on the season and 4-4 in Southeastern Conference play with a chance to break even in the latter in the final game of the season.
Below are the full rankings.
Week 12 AP Top 25 Poll
1. Georgia
2. Utah
3. Notre Dame
4. Miami
5. Texas
6. Alabama
7. Tennesee
8. Wake Forest
9. Texas Tech
10. UCLA
11. BYU
12. Indiana
13. Iowa
14. Oregon
15. USC
16. Arizona
17. Houston
18. Louisville
19. Oklahoma
20. Florida
21. Liberty
22. Boise State
23. Ole Miss
24. Missouri
25. Ohio State
With the win, Missouri knocked Kentucky out of the polls, meaning the Tigers are the last of eight Southeastern Conference programs in the poll. South Carolina also dropped out after a blowout loss to Georgia.
Missouri will next host No. 19 Oklahoma at 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The teams have split the series since the Sooners' arrival to the SEC: Missouri won 2024's game in Columbia 30-23 after chaotic touchdowns by Drew Pyne and Zion Young clinched the game, and Oklahoma shut down the Tigers in Norman for a 17-6 victory in 2025.
Even a big win over Oklahoma likely keeps the Tigers out of striking distance of the College Football Playoff, which will release its own updated rankings Tuesday night.
Mizzou football returns to coaches poll
Missouri also made its return to the USA Today Coaches Poll after a similar two-week absence.
1. Georgia
2. Utah
3. Notre Dame
4. Miami
5. Alabama
6. Texas
7. Tennessee
8. Wake Forest
9. Texas Tech
10. UCLA
11. BYU
12. Indiana
13. Iowa
14. Oregon
15. USC
16. Arizona
17. Houston
18. Louisville
19. Ole Miss
20. Florida
21. Boise State
22. Oklahoma
23. Missouri
24. Liberty
25. Kentucky
Among teams in the coaches poll, Missouri has wins over Kentucky and Florida but has lost to Georgia, Texas and Ole Miss. It will close the regular season with the game against Oklahoma.
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Originally from Kansas City, Killian Wright covers Mizzou athletics for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's previously served as sports editor for The Maneater, Mizzou's student newspaper, and works as a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. He is set to graduate from the Missouri School of Journalism in 2028. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow killianmwright