Missouri football made a late addition to its incoming 2026 freshman class Thursday evening, adding wide receiver Derrick McBride II, per his X account.

The Lakeland, Florida, product attended Lake Gibson High School. He is not ranked on major recruiting sites. McBride chose Missouri over programs including but not limited to Houston, Kansas State, Southern Miss, Old Dominion and Buffalo.

Standing at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, McBride is the fourth wideout in Missouri's incoming freshman class. He joins 3-stars Jabari Brady, Devyon Hill-Lomax and Karsten Fiene. McBride will likely be behind each of those three on the depth chart, along with being placed behind already-proven contributors like Cayden Lee, Donovan Olugbode, Caleb Goodie and more.

Brady, along with 4-star offensive tackle Johnnie Jones, also played high school ball in Florida, bringing the total of 2026 Florida-based commits in the class to three. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff have seen success recruiting out of the state.

McBride is the third addition to Missouri's roster since the conclusion of spring practice, joining rising sophomore edge rusher Kamauryn Morgan and rising redshirt junior defensive tackle Mark Hensley. McBride is the first incoming freshman to announce his commitment to Missouri since Preston Hatfield on January 24.

It should be safe to assume McBride is the final member of Missouri's 2026 freshman class. Here's the full list.

2026 Mizzou Football Freshman Class

Gavin Sidwar, QB, 3-star

Maxwell Warner, RB, 3-star

Preston Hatfield, RB, 3-star

Jabari Brady, WR, 3-star

Devyon Hill-Lomax, WR, 3-star

Karsten Fiene, WR, 3-star

Derrick McBride II, WR

Isaac Jensen, TE, 3-star

Johnnie Jones, OT, 4-star

Brysen Wessell, OT, 3-Star

Braylon Ellison, IOL, 3-star

Brandon Anderson, IOL, 3-star

Khalief Canty Jr., IOL, 3-star

Tajh Overton, DL, 4-star

Jocques Felix, DL, 3-star

JJ Bush, LB, 4-star

Keenan Harris, LB, 3-star

Jaxson Gates, CB, 4-star

Ahmod Billins, CB, 3-star

Trashundon Neal, CB, 3-star

Jayden McGregory, S, 4-star

Brody Jones, S, 3-star

Carter Stewart, S, 3-star

Missouri On SI is producing a series evaluating each of the Tigers' incoming freshman, evaluating their skills, how they fit with the program and long-term outlooks.

Read: Breaking Down Brandon Anderson's Potential Impact with Mizzou

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