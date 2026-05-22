Mizzou Football to Add Freshman WR Derrick McBride to Roster
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Missouri football made a late addition to its incoming 2026 freshman class Thursday evening, adding wide receiver Derrick McBride II, per his X account.
The Lakeland, Florida, product attended Lake Gibson High School. He is not ranked on major recruiting sites. McBride chose Missouri over programs including but not limited to Houston, Kansas State, Southern Miss, Old Dominion and Buffalo.
Standing at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, McBride is the fourth wideout in Missouri's incoming freshman class. He joins 3-stars Jabari Brady, Devyon Hill-Lomax and Karsten Fiene. McBride will likely be behind each of those three on the depth chart, along with being placed behind already-proven contributors like Cayden Lee, Donovan Olugbode, Caleb Goodie and more.
Brady, along with 4-star offensive tackle Johnnie Jones, also played high school ball in Florida, bringing the total of 2026 Florida-based commits in the class to three. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff have seen success recruiting out of the state.
McBride is the third addition to Missouri's roster since the conclusion of spring practice, joining rising sophomore edge rusher Kamauryn Morgan and rising redshirt junior defensive tackle Mark Hensley. McBride is the first incoming freshman to announce his commitment to Missouri since Preston Hatfield on January 24.
It should be safe to assume McBride is the final member of Missouri's 2026 freshman class. Here's the full list.
2026 Mizzou Football Freshman Class
Gavin Sidwar, QB, 3-star
Maxwell Warner, RB, 3-star
Preston Hatfield, RB, 3-star
Jabari Brady, WR, 3-star
Devyon Hill-Lomax, WR, 3-star
Karsten Fiene, WR, 3-star
Derrick McBride II, WR
Isaac Jensen, TE, 3-star
Johnnie Jones, OT, 4-star
Brysen Wessell, OT, 3-Star
Braylon Ellison, IOL, 3-star
Brandon Anderson, IOL, 3-star
Khalief Canty Jr., IOL, 3-star
Tajh Overton, DL, 4-star
Jocques Felix, DL, 3-star
JJ Bush, LB, 4-star
Keenan Harris, LB, 3-star
Jaxson Gates, CB, 4-star
Ahmod Billins, CB, 3-star
Trashundon Neal, CB, 3-star
Jayden McGregory, S, 4-star
Brody Jones, S, 3-star
Carter Stewart, S, 3-star
Missouri On SI is producing a series evaluating each of the Tigers' incoming freshman, evaluating their skills, how they fit with the program and long-term outlooks.
Read: Breaking Down Brandon Anderson's Potential Impact with Mizzou
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Originally from Kansas City, Killian Wright covers Mizzou athletics for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's previously served as sports editor for The Maneater, Mizzou's student newspaper, and works as a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. He is set to graduate from the Missouri School of Journalism in 2028. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow killianmwright