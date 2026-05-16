Analyzing Devyon Hill-Lomax's Possible Impact With Mizzou

Missouri has had quite the slew of home-grown wideouts in recent seasons. From prior stars like Luther Burden III, to potential future stars like Donovan Olugbode and role player between like Marquis Johnson and Josh Manning, the Tigers have churned out consistent production from the position group.

Devyon Hill-Lomax could soon join that group, as he's set to begin his freshman season in 2026. He's one of three wide receivers in Missouri's 2026 class, joining Jabari Brady and Karsten Fiene.

Over the next month, Missouri On SI will profile each member of the Tigers' incoming class, breaking down the long-term potential and fit with the team for each player. Hill-Lomax is fifth on the list.

Freshman Profiles Series: Gavin Sidwar | Johnnie Jones | Jabari Brady | Maxwell Warner

Player Info

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 180 pounds

Hometown: Edwardsville, Illinois

High school: Edwardsville High School

Recruiting

Consensus: Three stars

247Sports: Not ranked nationally, No. 132 position, No. 26 state

On3/Rivals: No. 993 national, No. 141 position, No. 30 state

ESPN: Not ranked nationally, No. 125 position, No. 24 state



Other notable offers: Kentucky, Iowa State, Memphis, Illinois

High School Career

Hill-Lomax spent all four seasons of his high school career at Edwardsville High School. The 6-foot-4 wideout was a raw prospect, but began to rack up the majority of his offers following his junior season in which he logged 18 receptions for 341 yards and four touchdowns. Much of that production came from one eye-popping game — he racked up 166 yards and two touchdowns against O'Fallon High School. Missouri offered him a little over a month after.

Despite Hill-Lomax's individual success, Edwardsville wasn't a contender in his last two seasons. His squad finished 6-4 in his 2024 junior season and 4-6 in his 2025 senior season, both of which ended in first-round postseason exits.

His starting quarterback went down with an injury in the 2025 season, leading Hill-Lomax to spend some time at wildcat quarterback.

Fit with the Tigers

Hill-Lomax brings immediate height and athleticism to a wide receivers room that's ultimately lacking the former. Standing at 6-foot-4, he becomes the tallest wideout to suit up for Missouri since the 2021 season. If there's ever a need for a jump-ball, Hill-Lomax might be a quick candidate, despite his young age.

In an interview with the Belleview News-Democrat, Edwardsville High School head coach Kelsey Pickering detailed one of the plays his squad frequently ran:

“Get it up high in the air and let Devyon go get it. Ready, on three.”

When Will He Play?

Missouri's wideout room underwent plenty of change in the offseason, losing three of its top four receivers and bringing in a plethora of transfers to replace the bunch. Ole Miss transfer Cayden Lee will likely be the Tigers' top wideout, but he'll operate primarily in the slot. All things considered, the depth chart for boundary receivers seems relatively open, besides rising sophomore Donovan Olugbode.

Hill-Lomax would need to beat transfers like Naeshaun Montgomery, Caleb Goodie and Kenric Lanier, along with fellow freshman Jabari Brady, II for playing time out wide, but his outlier height could make him situationally usable. Drinkwitz also hasn't shied away from using freshman receivers — Olugbode was the second-leading receiver while Fowlkes was a top kick returner in 2025.

Hill-Lomax posseses the raw athleticism tools to be a situational player early on, but as time grows and he refines his skills, the incoming freshman could carve out a high-usage role for himself at Missouri.

Ceiling and Floor

Ceiling: Hill-Lomax sees the field early in his freshman season, makes the most of his opportunities and continues to climb the depth chart until becoming a top wideout on the team.

Floor: Hill-Lomax doesn't quite put his game together and can't find his way onto the field, transferring out of Missouri before making an impact.

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