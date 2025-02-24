Mizzou Football Announces 2025 Spring Practice Dates; No Spring Game
The Missouri Tigers will begin a series of 13 practices on Sunday, Feb. 28, the team announced Monday.
However, fans seemingly won't get the chance to watch practice in person as the team won't hold a Spring Game scrimmage in either 2025 or 2026.
Multiple other college football teams around the country have decided to cancel their Spring Games, including Texas, USC and Nebraska.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and athletic director Chris Del Conte cited to ESPN that the adapting world of college football requires different setups for spring practice schedules. A USC source told ESPN that spring scrimmages bring along unnecessary injury concerns.
Finally, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule is concerned about teams from around the country being able to watch his players in the broadcast of the team's Spring Game just a few weeks before the spring window of the transfer portal opens.
For Missouri, however, the team says they won't hold one because of ongoing construction at Memorial Stadium. That construction is set to be completed ahead of the 2026 football season. A source told Eli Hoff of the St. Louis Post Dispatch that holding a Spring Game would require temporarily pausing parts of the construction, a cost that the program didn't find worth it.
The NCAA allows teams to hold a maximum of 15 spring practices in a 34-day window. Missouri has opted for 13 in a 21-day window. The first five will be unpadded practices.
Below is the full spring practice schedule for Missouri football:
2025 Mizzou Spring Football Practices:
Practice 1 – Friday, February 28
Practice 2 – Saturday, March 1
Practice 3 – Tuesday, March 4
Practice 4 – Wednesday, March 5
Practice 5 – Friday, March 7
Practice 6 – Saturday, March 8
Practice 7 – Tuesday, March 11
Practice 8 – Wednesday, March 12
Practice 9 – Friday, March 14
Practice 10 – Saturday, March 15
Practice 11 – Tuesday, March 18
Practice 12 – Wednesday, March 19
Practice 13 – Thursday, March 20
