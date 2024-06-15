Mizzou Football Lands First Running Back Commit in 2025 Class
Missouri football has made a ton of noise in the recruiting world this past week and that continued on Friday.
The Tigers landed a commitment from running back Jamarion Morrow, per On3 Recruiting. He's the first running back that Mizzou has gained from the 2025 class.
The Melrose High School standout in Germantown, Tenn. is ranked as the consensus No. 19 running back in the class and the No. 6 prospect in the state, per On3 Recruiting.
The 5-foot-9, 180-pounder chose Mizzou over fellow SEC schools Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M. That said, Missouri isn't included in his list of recent official visits but the other three schools were. Oregon and Ole Miss were also in his top six back in late March. He received his first offer from the Tigers on Jan. 23, 2023.
Morrow is the Tigers' 10th commit in the 2025 class as he joins quarterback Matt Zollers, offensive tackle Jack Lange, edge rusher Daeden Hopkins, linebacker Dante McClellan, interior offensive lineman Henry Fenuku, defensive lineman Jason Dowell, safety Dyllon Williams, linebacker Kason King and edge rusher Joshua Lewis.
Morrows's commitment is the third of the week as Fenuku chose the Tigers on June 10 and Williams did the same on the 11th.
"Let’s Goooo Tigers!" Morrow posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) shortly after the news broke.
At the beginning of this past season, the Tigers were nowhere near the consensus radar of College Football Playoff contenders, let alone an appearance in the top 25. However, they finished with an 11-2 record, their best since 2014, and ended the season with a No. 8 overall rank in the polls after a Cotton Bowl victory over Ohio State.
Morrow will have to wait until this upcoming season ends to enroll, as the Tigers are aiming for a College Football Playoff appearance, especially under the new 12-team format.