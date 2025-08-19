Mizzou Football Misses Top 10 in ESPN's Latest SEC Power Ranking: The Buzz
ESPN released it's latest Southeastern Conference Football Power Index Ranking, and the Missouri Tigers missed the cut as a top 10 team in in the SEC. The Tigers ranked No. 12 in the conference with a Football Power Index (FPI) of 10.4 –– sandwiched between the Auburn Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks.
Along with being ranked 12th in the conference, Missouri was ranked No. 23 in the nation.
The Tigers finished last season with a 12.5 FPI, finishing 10th in the country and 20th in the nation. After losing loads of NFL talent like Brady Cook, Nate Noel, Luther Burden, Theo Wease, Armand Membou, Johnny Walker Jr. and more, the Tigers were passed up by the Oklahoma Sooners and the Auburn Tigers –– who each seemingly upgraded at quarterback.
Although talented transfers –– Beau Pribula, Ahmad Hardy, Kevin Coleman, Damon Wilson, Jalen Catalon and more –– are replacing them, the team has question marks that will need to be answered on the field first.
ESPN also projects Missouri to finish with a 7.3-4.8 win-loss record, a significant decrease from the program's back-to-back double-digit win seasons. The Tigers are projected as an 88.5 percent chance to hit six wins, and an 11.8 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff.
The full SEC list:
1. Texas Longhorns - 24.5 FPI
2. Georgia Bulldogs - 21.5
3. Alabama Crimson Tide - 20.7
4. Tennessee Volunteers - 16.6
5. Texas A&M Aggies - 15.5
6. Ole Miss Rebels - 15.2
7. South Carolina Gamecocks - 15.2
8. Lousiana State Tigers - 14.8
9. Florida Gators - 14.8
10. Oklahoma Sooners - 10.9
11. Auburn Tigers - 10.7
12. Missouri Tigers - 10.4
13. Arkansas Razorbacks - 9.4
14. Kentucky Wildcats - 5.8
15. Vanderbilt Commodores - 4.4
16. Mississippi State Bulldogs - 3.1
