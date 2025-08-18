Alabama Football Represented by 4 Players on Preseason AP All-America Team
The Associated Press released its Preseason All-America team on Monday. No. 8 Alabama, featuring in the top 10 of the AP's preseason rankings every year since 2009, had two players on the first team and another two players on the second team.
Alabama's first-team recognitions were Kadyn Proctor at tackle and Ryan Williams at wide receiver. Both are among the best players in the country; Proctor has come along tremendously since early in his 2023 freshman season and could play himself into being the top pick in next spring's NFL Draft.
Crimson Tide center Parker Brailsford was named as the second-team center. Only one center each was on the first and second teams. Florida's Jake Slaughter got the first-team nod. Other positions with one named player on offense are quarterback, tight end and all-purpose player.
Veteran Tim Keenan III was the sole defensive player on Alabama to be named a Preseason AP All-American, sharing second-team honors at the tackle spot with Georgia's Christen Miller. Keenan has been one of the Crimson Tide's leaders.
The full list of Preseason AP All-Americans for the 2025-26 season is below. Alabama opens its campaign with an August 30 road contest at Florida State.
Offense (first team):
Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson
Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State
Spencer Fano, T, Utah
Kadyn Proctor, T, Alabama
Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State
Ar'maj Reed-Adams, G, Texas A&M
Jake Slaughter, C, Florida
Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State
Ryan Williams, WR, Alabama
Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
Desmond Reid, all-purpose, Pittsburgh
Offense (second team):
Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
Makhi Hughes, RB, Oregon
Isaac Brown, RB, Louisville
Francis Mauigoa, T, Miami
Blake Miller, T, Clemson
Cayden Green, G, Missouri
Keylan Rutledge, G, Georgia Tech
Parker Brailsford, C, Alabama
Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana
Cam Coleman, WR, Auburn
Kaytron Allen, all-purpose, Penn State
Defense (first team):
Dylan Stewart, edge rusher, South Carolina
Colin Simmons, edge rusher, Texas
Peter Woods, T, Clemson
Zane Durant, T, Penn State
Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
Whit Weeks, LB, LSU
Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh
Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame
Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
Dillon Thieneman, Oregon
Michael Taafe, DB, Texas
Defense (second team):
T.J. Parker, edge rusher, Clemson
Matayo Uiagalelei, edge rusher, Oregon
Tim Keenan III, T, Alabama
Christen Miller, T, Georgia
Taurean York, LB, Texas A&M
Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU
Aiden Fisher, LB, Indiana
Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke
D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
Koi Perich, S, Minnesota
KJ Bolden, S, Georgia
Jalen Kilgore, DB, South Carolina
Special teams:
Dominic Zvada, K, Michigan (first team)
Peyton Woodring, K, Georgia (second team)
Brett Thorson, P, Georgia (first team)
Ryan Eckley, P, Michigan State (second team)