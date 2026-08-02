Mizzou Football Position Preview: Linebackers

2025 standout linebacker Josiah Trotter led Missouri in tackles and tackles for loss last season. His impact was one of the highest on the Tigers' roster and led to his second round selection in the NFL draft. Despite losing Trotter's talent, Missouri may have two star players at the position in 2026.

The Tigers returned standout linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez, who is set to lead the unit, alongside established Auburn transfer Robert Woodyard Jr. The pair form one of Missouri's best starting cores in a deep linebacker room.

"We added Robert Woodyard, who has a lot of SEC experience. To combine that with Nic (Rodriguez), (Jeremiah Beasley), Dante (McClellan) and Brian Huff, I think that room is going to be deep," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said at SEC Media Days.

Here's everything to know about Missouri's linebackers in 2026.

Projected Depth Chart

Starters: Nicholas Rodriguez, Robert Woodyard Jr.



Backups: Jeremiah Beasley, Dante McClellan, Brian Huff



Depth: Bobby Washington, Jason King, JJ Bush, Keenan Harris



Players lost: Josiah Trotter, Khalil Jacobs, Triston Newson

The Coach

U of L inside linebackers coach Derek Nicholson watches practice at the Trager Center in Louisville, Ky. on Mar. 6, 2020. Uofl01 Sam | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Derek Nicholson is returning for his second season with the Tigers, following a successful season with the black and gold in 2025. The co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach came to Missouri after an established collegiate coaching career that began in 2013. Nicholson's experience includes stints as Louisville's inside linebackers coach and Miami's linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator.

Prior to coaching Trotter last season, Nicholson had experience with multiple all-conference players. At Louisville, he coached two-time All-ACC linebacker Yasir Abdullah and elevated him into a player that racked up 19.5 sacks in his last two seasons. Abdullah had one sack in 24 games played before Nicholson took over and then recorded 22.5 sacks in 37 games under the linebackers coach.

Nicholson developed another two-time All-ACC linebacker in Francisco Mauigoa, who recorded an improved 29 tackles for loss and 178 total tackles in two seasons with Nicholson. Nicholson has continued his impact on rising stars at Missouri like Trotter and Rodriguez.

Last season, Nicholson improved Trotter's tackles for loss from four to a team-high 13. Rodriguez piled up 61 tackles in his sophomore season and is now a captain on the team.

Nicholson's proven success with linebackers is another reason to believe that this group is one of Missouri's strongest.

The Starters

Sep 20, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Auburn Tigers linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr. (0) tackles Oklahoma Sooners running back Tory Blaylock (6) during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The starting group will be led by captain Rodriguez and Auburn transfer Woodyard. Rodriguez brings a combination of elite run defense and coverage while Woodyard specializes in making the run defense more elite due to his size and expertise.

Rodriguez ranked second on the team in tackles last season despite coming off the bench for the majority of the season. The versatile linebacker also added four tackles for loss and a team-high seven pass breakups.

On PFF, Rodriguez was ranked as the 44th linebacker in the country and boasted a run defense grade of 86.4 and coverage grade of 78.4. He racked up these numbers in 352 snaps, 152 of which were spent on run defense and 180 in coverage.

Woodyard is even more experienced after spending last season as a starter for Auburn. The redshirt junior was named to PFF first team All-SEC and secured a run defense grade of 86.6. He brought down a team-second 67 tackles and seven tackles for loss.

The biggest weakness of Woodyard's game was in coverage, but his 61.6 grade still ranked in the middle of the standings with linebackers. In 432 snaps last season, the 6-foot, 245-pound linebacker spent 215 snaps against the run and 183 in coverage.

The combination of the two's biggest strengths will feed well off each other and will form a dynamic threat against the run this season.

The Backups

Dec 27, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Dante McClellan (22) celebrates a turnover against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of the five names Drinkwitz mentioned on SEC Media Days the three backups listed were Jeremiah Beasley, Dante McClellan and Brian Huff. This is not a definitive depth chart, but it does give a glimpse into what the backups at the position will likely consist of.

The three are all returning Tigers that played at least 12 of the 13 games last season. Beasley could see the most snaps of the three after playing all 13 games last season and notching 19 tackles. The junior is also the oldest of the group, as McClellan is a sophomore and Huff is a redshirt sophomore.

McClellan may receive similar snaps to Beasley due to his immediate impact as a true freshman. He added seven tackles, a pass breakup and a pick-six last season at Missouri. Huff played in every game last year and recorded five tackles, but is the least proven of the immediate backups.

Some other depth pieces for the Tigers are Bobby Washington, Jason King, JJ Bush and Keenan Harris.

Bush may have the most potential of the group as 247Sports' No. 21 linebacker in the Class of 2026, but his future with Missouri is uncertain following his arrest in May. Bush received an indefinite suspension after receiving a Class D felony charge of aggravated fleeing a stop or detention of a motor vehicle and a Class B misdemeanor charge of careless and imprudent driving. Both charges were dropped and no update has been provided since his suspension.

As for the rest of Missouri's depth, Washington brings multiple years of experience at Miami as a redshirt junior, but did not see any action last season due to injuries. Redshirt freshman King and upcoming freshman Harris haven't seen the field, but were both ranked in the top 40 among linebackers in their class.

Biggest Question for Fall Camp: Can Robert Woodyard Jr. Develop In Coverage?

Woodyard has proven himself as a talented SEC linebacker, but his one flaw is mediocrity in coverage. As a first-year Tiger under new leadership, the biggest thing to look for in the starter is if he looks more comfortable in coverage. Although Rodriguez proved his strengths in coverage last season, if Woodyard can develop in that area the linebacker unit will be even more versatile.

The Final Word

"I'm just trying to be a better man for my team, try to be the best leader I can be and just lead us in that direction," Rodriguez said at SEC Media Days.

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