2026 Draft Prospects With Family Ties to the NFL

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For some players, the 2026 NFL draft is a chance to follow in the footsteps of their relatives. A handful of players picked in ’26 have family ties to the league, or in some cases, other professional sports leagues. Most notably, Commanders No.7 pick Sonny Styles is the son of former NFL linebacker Lorenzo Styles. Sonny's older brother Lorenzo Jr. was also drafted this year, though he had to wait until Day 3 to hear his name called.

Let’s take a look at all the '26 draft picks with ties to former or current NFL players––many of whom wound up being selected by teams in the NFC South.

Sonny Styles, LB, Washington Commanders (pick No. 7)

Sonny Styles, standout linebacker out of Ohio State, is the son of former Rams and Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Styles, who was a third-round pick in 1995. Sonny’s brother, Lorenzo Jr., is also a ‘26 draft prospect, who heard his name called on Day 3.

Caleb Downs, S, Dallas Cowboys (pick No. 11)

Caleb Downs is the second member of his family to play in the NFL, joining his older brother Josh Downs, who is a WR for the Colts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The top safety in the draft, Caleb Downs, was selected by the Cowboys with the No. 11 pick. He’s now the second member of his family in the league, joining his older brother Josh, who is a standout wide receiver for the Colts. Josh was drafted in 2023 as a third-round pick out of North Carolina. He was emotional when discussing his brother’s journey to the NFL, saying Caleb was always “the best player on the field” when they were growing up.

Josiah Trotter, LB, Atlanta Falcons (pick No. 46)

The Buccaneers selected Josiah Trotter out of Missouri in the second round, adding a talented linebacker to the mix who also hails from NFL lineage. Trotter is the son four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, who starred for the Eagles for eight seasons. He’s also the brother of current Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Philadelphia drafted the elder Jeremiah in the third round in 1998, and the younger Jeremiah in the fifth round in 2024, so Josiah will forever have bragging rights as the highest pick in the family—at least until the next generation of Trotter’s makes it to the league.

Avieon Terrell, CB, Atlanta Falcons (pick No. 48)

Clemson cornerback Aveion Terrell was drafted by the Falcons, where his brother A.J. plays in the NFL. | Alex Martin-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

This pick was special. The Falcons selected Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell in the second round (pick No. 48). He’ll head to Atlanta where he’ll see a very familiar face in the locker room––his brother A.J. The Falcons’ secondary now consists of both Terrell siblings, and there’s a real chance they’ll both be starters in the secondary this season. It was an emotional moment for the Terrell family when the pick came through, and now the two brothers will get to play alongside one another at the onset of Avieon’s career.

Sam Roush, TE, Chicago Bears (pick No. 69)

The Bears selected Stanford tight end Sam Roush in the third round. Roush has a handful of relatives who have played in the NFL, including his late great-uncle Merlin Olsen––a Hall of Fame defensive tackle who made 14 Pro Bowls across 15 seasons with the Rams. His other great-uncle, Merlin’s brother Orrin, was an eighth-round pick in 1976 by the Chiefs. Additionally, Roush’s grandfather, Phil Olsen, was a first-round pick in the 1970 draft by the Boston Patriots and played six years in the NFL. Finally, Roush’s cousin, Hans Olsen, had a brief NFL career with the Colts in 2001.

Zachariah Branch, WR, Atlanta Falcons (pick No. 79)

Zachariah Branch is the great-nephew of Hall of Fame wide receiver Cliff Branch. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch was selected in the third round by the Falcons, making him the second player in his family to reach the NFL. His great-uncle, the late Cliff Branch, is a Hall of Famer, having starred for the Raiders from 1972 to ‘85. Cliff made four Pro Bowls, earned three All-Pro selections and won three Super Bowls in his esteemed career.

Bryce Lance, WR, New Orleans Saints (pick No. 136)

Five years after Trey Lance was selected with the No. 3 pick in ’21, his younger brother Bryce became a Day 3 selection, picked in the fourth round by the Saints. Bryce, a speedy, 6’3” wide receiver, will aim to make the same transition that Trey did from the FCS to the NFL, having both played college ball at North Dakota State.

Lorenzo Styles Jr., CB, New Orleans Saints (pick No. 172)

Lorenzo Styles Jr., son of Lorenzo Styles, was drafted in fifth round. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The older brother of No. 7 pick Sonny Styles, Lorenzo is also the son of Lorenzo Styles. Lorenzo Jr. had to wait until Day 3 of the draft to hear his name called, but he came off the board in Round 5 after the Saints took a chance on him. Lorenzo Jr. started his college career as a wide receiver at Notre Dame before switching to defense and playing cornerback for the Buckeyes. He had seven pass defenses and 17 tackles across his final two college seasons, and now he and his brother are both headed to the NFC.

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Kansas City Chiefs (pick No. 249)

Garrett Nussmeier, who was drafted in the seventh round by the Chiefs, is the son of former NFL quarterback and current Saints offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier. Doug played in the league for just two years, in 1996 and ’97, but has enjoyed a lengthy coaching career in both college and the pros. He’s been the Saints’ offensive coordinator since 2025, and previously spent time as the quarterbacks coach for the Cowboys, Chargers and Eagles. After sliding to the end of round 7, Garrett will look to get to work in Kansas City.

RJ Maryland, TE, Undrafted

SMU tight end RJ Maryland wasn’t drafted this year, but will likely be one a highly sought after UDFA across the league. His father, Russell Maryland, is a three-time Super Bowl champ that played defensive tackle for the Cowboys, Raiders and Packers from 1991 to 2000. Russell made one Pro Bowl in his career and had 24.5 sacks across 154 games.

Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints (pick No. 8)

Jordyn Tyson was drafted in the first round by the Saints, two years after his brother Jaylon was a first-round pick in the ’24 NBA Draft. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Not an NFL connection, but an elite sports connection here.

The Tyson brothers made history by both being selected as first-round picks in different sports. In 2024, the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers selected Jaylon in the first round with the No. 20 pick. On Thursday night, his younger brother Jordyn was a top 10 pick in the NFL draft after the Saints selected him with pick No. 8. As Jordyn heard his name called at the draft podium in Pittsburgh, his brother was competing for the Cavs in an NBA playoff game against the Raptors.

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