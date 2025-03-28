Mizzou Football Recruiting Updates: March, 2025
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers still only have one commitment in the 2026 recruiting class, but that seems destined to change. Official visits are on the horizon with some big-name prospects, including the best player in the country.
That being said, none of those names have made an announcement. There are plenty of tight lips with many prospects across the country, emphasizing the importance of successful official visits over the summer. Drinkwitz and his staff have dominated on the recruiting trail in recent years, adding multiple four and five-star prospects to their classes. The expectation is the same for this season and there are plenty of players available to do so.
Here are some thoughts on Missouri's top prospects in the class and where the Tigers stand in their recruitment.
Jackson Cantwell, Five-Star OT, Nixa, Missouri
Let's keep the recruiting pitch for Jackson Cantwell short and sweet, especially given the intel on the top-ranked tackle as of now. The Tigers are doing everything in their power to keep Cantwell in his home state of Missouri, but the recruiting big dogs are taking a clear spot as front-runners in his recruitment process.
Cantwell is one of the most prolific high school prospects to come out of the state of Missouri and Drinkwitz has long been involved in his recruitment. However, the likes of Miami, Oregon, Michigan and Ohio State seem to be dominating his recruitment. He's spoken highly of Dan Lanning and the Ducks, with Lanning being a Kansas City native.
Right now, it doesn't look the best for the Tigers. This is before Cantwell's official visit starting on May 30, however, which could mark a huge turning point for Cantwell and the Tigers if all goes well.
Keenan Harris, Four-Star S, Saint Louis
Harris has official visits scheduled to Missouri and Oklahoma, but the emphasis on keeping in-state prospects at home is clear in Drinkwitz's pursuit of the Saint Louis native. According to his X, Missouri was the first program to offer Harris and there's been significant interest between the two since receiving that first offer.
His list of final schools includes Kansas State, Illinois, Iowa, Oklahoma, Oregon, Minnesota and Nebraska. The Cornhuskers and Sooners are believed to be his other top suitors, all of which is chatter before his official visits. However, this could be a decision that doesn't make it out of his future visit to Columbia.
Evan Goodwin, Four-Star OT, Bauxite, Arkansas
Goodwin was recently in Ohio State and is doing his due diligence with other schools, but he's done nothing but speaks highly of his time and experiences with Missouri's coaching staff. He has a visit scheduled in Columbia from June 6-8, which could be a game-changing visit. He also has visits scheduled at Wisconsin and Mississippi State.
READ: 2026 OT Prospect Evan Goodwin Talks Relationships With Mizzou Staff and More
The top-300 player and top-30 tackle is a priority for the Tigers and the interest is mutual. When he does make that decision either late in the summer or early fall, Missouri should be a major factor.
Jayden McGregory, Four-Star ATH, Des Moines, Iowa
The Des Moines native recently included the Tigers in his final list of schools, many of which are in the hunt to land his commitment. Others involved include Minnesota, Georgia, Kansas and Louisville. According to his 247Sports profile, Michigan State, Kansas and Michigan are other schools hot in pursuit of him.
McGregory does have an official visit scheduled to Columbia from June 6-8. He also has visits scheduled to Louisville and Minnesota. That's just about all there is to be known about McGregory and like most other prospects, the official visiting process will be important for both him and the team.
Brandon Anderson, Four-Star IOL, Kennesaw, Georgia
Anderson recently named the Tigers in his list of final schools. Missouri has steadily made progress toward landing the former Tennessee commit which is displayed by his recent announcement. Alabama, Georgia and Florida State, along with Missouri, are new players in his recruitment, but he's keeping the Volunteers around as well.
There is no inkling of a decision right now. Anderson has scheduled a visit to Missouri along with Georgia, Florida State and Tennessee. He will be in Columbia from June 6-8. Other than that, there isn't much to report on Anderson's decision.
Mason James, Four-Star WR, Norman, Oklahoma
James was in Columbia recently and seems to like the Tigers, but from an outside perspective, it's going to be hard to beat his hometown Sooners. He also has an official visit scheduled with Missouri, among others, but a recent article from On3 stated that his decision could be nearing sooner than expected.
READ: 2026 WR Prospect Mason James Talks Relationship with Mizzou WR Coach, Recruiting Process
Whether this is a commitment to Oklahoma or not is still completely unknown. There is public interest between him and Notre Dame, which he will visit soon, along with Washington. Arizona State, Kansas State and Texas are others that are showing interest. There are plenty of questions surrounding James' recruitment right now with minimal answers. A big question mark is the only way to describe James right now.