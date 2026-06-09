College Baseball World Series Odds: North Carolina Favored After Upsets in Regional Round
The 2026 College World Series is officially set. Eight schools across the country will compete for the National Championship in Omaha.
Let's take a look at the latest odds to win it all.
2026 College World Series Odds
- North Carolina +290
- Georgia +300
- Texas +320
- West Virginia +700
- Ole Miss +800
- Alabama +1300
- Oklahoma +1800
- Troy +2700
North Carolina will enter the tournament as the +290 favorites, an implied probability of 25.64%.
This would be a surprising odds list just a few weeks ago. Before regionals, UCLA and Georgia Tech were listed as the top two favorites to win the CWS at +420 and +480, respectively. In a shocking turn of events, both teams were upset in regionals.
Not only that, but UNC has seen its odds jump from 14-1 to +290, which is where the Tar Heels are set at now. They leapfrogged the likes of Texas and Georgia. The Tar Heels are going to be aided by being in the easier of the two brackets. West Virginia, Troy, and Ole Miss will be on their side of the bracket. Meanwhile, Alabama, Georgia, Texas, and Oklahoma will have to go to battle on the other side of the bracket.
UNC is looking for its first College World Series championship in school history. The Tar Heels finished as the runner-ups in both 2006 and 2007. They last made it to the College World Series in 2024, but failed to make it past the second round.
The dark horse of the tournament is the Troy Trojans out of the Sun Belt. Last year, Coastal Carolina from the Sun Belt made it to the National Championship before eventually losing to LSU. Can Try go on a similar run? This is the Trojans' first College World Series appearance in school history, and they got there by getting past the likes of Rider, Miami, Florida, and Little Rock in the Super Regional. Despite going just 36-30 in the regular season, they now have a chance to make some noise on the national stage.
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets