Georgia Southern vs. Troy Prediction, Odds for Sun Belt Championship Final

Another berth in the NCAA Tournament will be locked up on Monday night when the Georgia Southern Eagles take on the Troy Trojans in the Sun Belt Championship Final.

Georgia Southern has been on a Cinderella Run in this tournament. The Eagles entered the tournament as the No. 10 seed, which has resulted in them having to win five straight games to reach the final, including taking down the No. 7, No. 6, No. 3, and No. 2 seeds along the way.

They have to pull off one more upset to win the conference tournament, as now they have to face the top-seeded team in the Sun Belt, Troy.

Georgia Southern vs. Troy Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Georgia Southern +6.5 (-110)

Troy -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Georgia Southern +220

Troy -275

Total

OVER 149.5 (-115)

UNDER 149.5 (-105)

Georgia Southern vs. Troy How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 9

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Pensacola Bay Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Georgia Southern Record: 21-15 (8-10 in Sun Belt)

Troy Record: 21-11 (12-6 in Sun Belt)

Georgia Southern vs. Troy Betting Trends

Georgia Southern is 6-0 ATS in its last six games

The OVER is 4-2 in Georgia Southern's last six games

Troy is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games

The UNDER is 9-2 in Troy's last 11 games

Georgia Southern vs. Troy Key Player to Watch

Victor Valdes, F - Troy Trojans

Troy's offense goes through Victor Valdes. He leads the team in points per game, averaging 14.9, while also leading the team in assists, averaging 4.5. He struggled in the semifinal game, shooting just 30% from the field and putting up 13 points. He needs a better shooting performance tonight if Troy wants to advance to the NCAA Tournament.

Georgia Southern vs. Troy Prediction and Pick

I'm going to ride with the hot team and take the points with Georgia Southern. Despite being the No. 10 seed, the Eagles' numbers aren't too far off Troy's in a few areas, including effective field goal percentage, where the Eagles rank 178th in the country, only two spots below Troy at 176th. Georgia Southern's shooting has been on fire of late as well, sporting an eFG% of 61%.

Georgia Southern is also 107th in effective possession ratio, not to far behind Troy at 84th.

I'll take the points with the underdogs in this tournament final.

Pick: Georgia Southern +6.5 (-110)

