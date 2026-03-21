Mizzou Football Signs Former Northern Illinois DL Mark Hensley

After almost two full months of inactivity in the transfer portal, Missouri has signed former Northern Illinois defensive linemen Mark Hensley, per Pete Thamel.

Northern Illinois defensive lineman Mark Hensley is signing with Missouri, he told ESPN. He’s an interior defensive lineman with 5.0 TFLs and 1 sack last year. He finished the year with 32 tackles. He’s a native of Labadie, Missouri, which makes this a homecoming for Hensley. pic.twitter.com/5IGZWFZDou — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 21, 2026

Hensley spent the last three seasons with Northern Illinois, meaning he'll reunite with former Husky teammate Santana Banner, as the pair overlapped in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

He was originally ranked a two-star prospect in the class of 2023, having spent his high school days at Washington High School in Washington, Missouri. In addition to NIU, Hensley held offers from Southeast Missouri State and Northern Iowa. He earned First team All-Gateway Conference honors in his senior year of high school, while leading the St. Louis area in sacks, per his player bio on NIU's website.

Hensley didn't see the field in his 2023 freshman season at NIU, but was named Defensive Futures Team Player of the Year. His potential turned into production, as he logged six tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in his 2024 redshirt freshman campaign, seeing action in all 13 games for the Huskies.

He then broke out in 2025, starting 12 games while racking up 32 tackles, five tackles for loss and one sack while playing a key role on a middling Northern Illinois run defense.

The veteran defensive lineman stands at 6-foot-3, 290 pounds and joins a room Missouri loaded with young talent. Veterans like Marquis Gracial and Jalen Marshall headline the room in waiting of an increased role in 2026, while youngsters like Jason Dowell, Donta Simpson and Tajh Overton look to break out. Hensley joins Simpson as the the two incoming defensive line transfers.

Elias Williams, a returning defensive tackle, injured his leg during spring practice and could be slated to miss time in the regular season, according to head coach Eli Drinkwitz. Williams was also spotted in a leg brace and crutches during Missouri's pro day on Friday. Hensley's addition works to replace the depth lost in Williams' temporary abscense.

Missouri's defensive line, led by defensive coordinator Corey Batoon and defensive line coaches Chop Harbin, David Blackwell and edge coach Brian Early, has been a staple to the elite defense in recent seasons. Hensely, whatever his role in the rotation may be, will look to contribute toward maintaining that success.

To keep up with all of the roster movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.

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