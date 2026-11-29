Mizzou goes unranked in both major polls after loss to Oklahoma
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After losing its regular-season finale 34-31 to Oklahoma by blowing a 20-0 lead, Missouri football closed its regular season on a sour note. The Tigers finished 7-5 overall and 4-5 in Southeastern Conference play, dropping them to the 10th seed in the conference.
Quarterback Austin Simmons showed both his best and worst, throwing for 85 yards and three touchdowns while completing passes of 20 or more yards to five different targets, but threw two disastrous interceptions that led to Oklahoma scores. He had minimal support on the ground, as the Tigers' rushed for just 17 yards on 17 carries; Jamal Roberts exited with an injury at halftime, and his backups struggled in his place.
Missouri's defense struggled mightily in the second half, failing to stop quarterback John Mateer's legs and consistently leaving OU pass catchers open over the middle.
Missouri's performance in the game was reflected in both the latest versions of the AP Top 25 Poll and the Coaches Poll on Sunday.
Full AP Top 25 Poll
1. Georgia
2. Utah
3. Notre Dame
4. Miami
5. Texas
6. Tennessee
7. Wake Forest
8. Texas Tech
9. BYU
10. Indiana
11. Iowa
12. USC
13. Alabama
14. Arizona
15. UCLA
16. Houston
17. Oklahoma
18. Florida
19. Washington
20. Ohio State
21. Oregon
22. Liberty
23. Boise State
24. Ole Miss
25. Auburn
Missouri was the last of 11 other teams to receive votes, tallying just two, below the likes of Buffalo, Toledo, North Dakota State, Jacksonville State, Kentucky and more. Oklahoma rose two spots to No. 17 after beating the Tigers, and is one of eight SEC programs in the rankings.
Mizzou drops out of coaches poll
1. Georgia
2. Utah
3. Notre Dame
4. Miami
5. Texas
6. Tennessee
7. Wake Forest
8. Texas Tech
9. Indiana
10. BYU
11. Iowa
12. USC
13. Alabama
14. UCLA
15. Arizona
16. Houston
17. Ole Miss
18. Oklahoma
19. Florida
20. Ohio State
21. Oregon
22. Washington
23. Boise State
24. Kentucky
25. Auburn
Missouri is the ninth team out of the poll and received 14 total votes.
The Tigers' lone win over a team ranked in the Week 13 poll was a 28-14 toppling of Kentucky in their penultimate regular-season game. Otherwise, they suffered blowouts at the hands of Georgia and Ole Miss, lost 34-20 to Texas and lastly fell to Oklahoma.
Missouri was ranked as high as No. 13 in the coaches poll earlier this season, but ends it from the outside looking in, despite nine of its SEC foes getting in and another (LSU) receiving more votes than it.
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Originally from Kansas City, Killian Wright covers Mizzou athletics for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's previously served as sports editor for The Maneater, Mizzou's student newspaper, and works as a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. He is set to graduate from the Missouri School of Journalism in 2028. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow killianmwright