After losing its regular-season finale 34-31 to Oklahoma by blowing a 20-0 lead, Missouri football closed its regular season on a sour note. The Tigers finished 7-5 overall and 4-5 in Southeastern Conference play, dropping them to the 10th seed in the conference.

Quarterback Austin Simmons showed both his best and worst, throwing for 85 yards and three touchdowns while completing passes of 20 or more yards to five different targets, but threw two disastrous interceptions that led to Oklahoma scores. He had minimal support on the ground, as the Tigers' rushed for just 17 yards on 17 carries; Jamal Roberts exited with an injury at halftime, and his backups struggled in his place.

Missouri's defense struggled mightily in the second half, failing to stop quarterback John Mateer's legs and consistently leaving OU pass catchers open over the middle.

Missouri's performance in the game was reflected in both the latest versions of the AP Top 25 Poll and the Coaches Poll on Sunday.

Full AP Top 25 Poll

1. Georgia

2. Utah

3. Notre Dame

4. Miami

5. Texas

6. Tennessee

7. Wake Forest

8. Texas Tech

9. BYU

10. Indiana

11. Iowa

12. USC

13. Alabama

14. Arizona

15. UCLA

16. Houston

17. Oklahoma

18. Florida

19. Washington

20. Ohio State

21. Oregon

22. Liberty

23. Boise State

24. Ole Miss

25. Auburn

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Missouri was the last of 11 other teams to receive votes, tallying just two, below the likes of Buffalo, Toledo, North Dakota State, Jacksonville State, Kentucky and more. Oklahoma rose two spots to No. 17 after beating the Tigers, and is one of eight SEC programs in the rankings.

Mizzou drops out of coaches poll

1. Georgia

2. Utah

3. Notre Dame

4. Miami

5. Texas

6. Tennessee

7. Wake Forest

8. Texas Tech

9. Indiana

10. BYU

11. Iowa

12. USC

13. Alabama

14. UCLA

15. Arizona

16. Houston

17. Ole Miss

18. Oklahoma

19. Florida

20. Ohio State

21. Oregon

22. Washington

23. Boise State

24. Kentucky

25. Auburn



Missouri is the ninth team out of the poll and received 14 total votes.

The Tigers' lone win over a team ranked in the Week 13 poll was a 28-14 toppling of Kentucky in their penultimate regular-season game. Otherwise, they suffered blowouts at the hands of Georgia and Ole Miss, lost 34-20 to Texas and lastly fell to Oklahoma.

Missouri was ranked as high as No. 13 in the coaches poll earlier this season, but ends it from the outside looking in, despite nine of its SEC foes getting in and another (LSU) receiving more votes than it.

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