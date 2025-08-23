Mizzou Guard Suffers Lower-Body Injury, Set to Miss 6-8 Weeks
Missouri Tigers guard Logan Reichert is expected to miss the first 6-8 weeks of the season with a lower-body injury, head coach Eli Drinkwitz announced in a press conference Saturday.
On the unofficial depth chart the team released Saturday, Reichert was listed as the second right guard behind starter Curtis Peagler.
With Reichert now out, the depth at right guard becomes particularly interesting. It's arguably the biggest question mark on the whole offensive line, considering Peagler is the only expected starter who has never started in a game before. He only has taken 26 offensive snaps in his career, subbing in once Missouri gained a substantial lead over two non-conference opponents last year.
But the redshirt junior emerged as one of the biggest surprises of fall camp for the Tigers, being inserted into the starting lineup at the start of Week 3 of the camp.
"Curtis Peagler's body has changed," Drinkwitz said after a practice. "He's a big guy, powerful, but if he uses his feet right, gets his hands on you, that's a tough out."
But impressive practices don't always translate to being able to hold up in a game. Especially on the offensive line.
So if Peagler is pulled from the starting lineup or gets injured, the Tigers would likely turn to one of Jaylen Early or Tristan Wilson at right guard.
Wilson, like Peagler, was another standout of Missouri's fall camp. He was competing with Peagler for the starting right guard spot.
"Tristan Wilson and Curtis Peagler, those guys have kind of been penciled in as maybe quality backups. I'm telling you right now, those guys can play at a high level in this league," Drinkwitz said after a practice.
Wilson was Missouri's back-up center in practices, and is listed as such on the depth chart. But at the end of fall camp, Drinkwitz said Wilson would come in as "needed in a rotational spot."
Early is a transfer from Florida State, having started four games at right tackle and two at right guard last season. He's listed as Missouri's backup left guard on the unofficial depth chart.
For Reichert specifically, this injury comes at the start of what was expected to be a pivotal season for the former four-star prospect. He also dealt with a lower-body injury near the end of last regular season. When the redshirt sophomore joined the program in 2023, he looked poised to eventually earn a starting role. This injury throws another wrench into that trajectory.
But outside of Reichert, Drinkwitz expects Missouri to be completely healthy entering the season.
"We are monitoring a couple other situations, but feel good that we'll have everybody healthy," Drinkwitz said Saturday.