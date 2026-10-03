Mizzou has to (try to) limit Jadan Baugh to beat Florida

It won't be easy. In all honesty, it will probably be the furthest thing from it. But somehow, some way, Missouri has to find a way to limit Florida running back Jadan Baugh when the Gators come to town Saturday — it will be exponentially harder to pickup a win without doing so.

Florida (4-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) is in the midst of a resurgence under new head coach Jon Sumrall, scoring 44 or more points in every game and leaping up to No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. Baugh, the nation's second-leading rusher and leader in rushing touchdowns, is at the forefront of the explosion, mowing down every defender that's attempted to meet him this season.

He racked up a combined 296 yards and five touchdowns on just 28 carries in contests against Florida Atlantic and Campbell to begin the season before rushing for 162 yards and three touchdowns against Auburn and 142 yards and three touchdowns against Ole Miss. Baugh recorded a rush 50 yards or longer in each of his first three games.

And if that isn't enough to strike fear, he leads the nation with 34 missed tackles forced and ranks third with 358 yards after contact. Baugh presents a daunting challenge, one Missouri was on the opposite side of just a season ago.

"Probably, right now, the best (running back) in the country," Drinkwitz said of Baugh. "Obviously, they do a tremendous job featuring him, getting him multiple different carries at multiple different angles. He's downhill and physical — reminds me of a back that I saw last year quite a bit named Ahmad Hardy."

Sep 26, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) breaks a tackle from Mississippi Rebels defensive end Talib Graham (45) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's supported by backup running back Duke Clark, who's rushed for 259 yards and three touchdowns on 8.1 yards per carry. Those two, alongside quarterback Aaron Philo, have helped the tally the most rushing touchdownd and the second-most rushing yards in the SEC.

"We have to stop the run first," Drinkwitz said. "If you let two running backs rush for over 100 yards, we got no shot in the game, because everything else in their arsenal plays off of your inability to stop that run. So you got to be very disciplined in what you do, you got to play your gap and then once you understand it's passed, you're going to have to read and react and get into a pass-rush move."

One of Missouri's biggest weaknesses this season is tackling. Mississippi State RB Fluff Bothwell logged a season-high nine missed tackles forced and 99 yards after contact against Missouri on Saturday. A performance of such nature won't bode well against Baugh.

"We struggled with the inside-out tackling in the game," Drinkwitz said. "We're not tracking the back hit the way we need to, whether we're inside-out or outside-in, and so we got to do a better job getting guys on the ground."

Given Missouri's struggles against the run through four games, the best way to limit Baugh may be to force it out of his hands, rather than slow him when he's possession of the pigskin. It's much easier said than done, but Missouri should try to force Florida to throw — let Philo, who's thrown two interceptions this season, put the ball in danger and back in the hands of the Tigers. Missouri's defense has also forced four interceptions in its last three games.

Sep 19, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers cornerback Sione Laulea (2) runs for a touchdown after intercepting a pass from the Troy Trojans during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Missouri could force the Gators into passing situations by sacking Philo, putting them in second-and-long situations, or by getting out to an early lead and forcing them into throwing situations. Those who've followed Missouri this season know that neither are likely.

Missouri hasn't scored in the first quarter since its Week 1 game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff of the FCS, rather has trailed Kansas 7-0, trailed Troy 10-0 and trailed Misssissippi State 14-0. Perhaps with homefield advantage and some learned lessons against Mississippi State, the Tigers can get back in the first-quarter scoring column, but, although arguably necessary for the win, doesn't seem likely to happne.

Missouri's pass rush has been of high quality, tying for sixth-best in the SEC with 12 sacks through four games. However, Florida's superb offensive line has given up an SEC-low two sacks on the season, and the Tigers will be without starting defensive ends Darris Smith and Langden Kitchen, both of whom rank top-5 on the team in pressures but are ruled out for the contest.

In short; Missouri's defense needs to do a few things it's had major difficulty with this season if it wants to slow Baugh and, in turn, increase its chances of victory. Time will tell if the Tigers are up for the challenge, with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

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