How to Watch Mizzou Football vs. Florida on Homecoming Weekend

The Missouri Tigers are gearing up to return home Saturday as they are set to host their second SEC game of the season. Missouri welcomes the Florida Gators to Columbia for the Tigers' famous Homecoming weekend.

Missouri walks into Saturday's game after suffering its first loss to Mississippi State last week, dropping to a 3-1 record. Florida enters this matchup undefeated and is coming off an impressive 52-28 win over Ole Miss.

Here are the television and radio details for the Tigers' Homecoming matchup against Florida.

How to Watch: Mizzou Football vs. Florida

Who: Missouri (3-1) vs. Florida (4-0)

When: Saturday, Oct. 3, 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri

TV: ABC

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series: Missouri leads 7-6

Also, right here on this site, the Missouri On SI beat writers will run a live blog throughout the game, providing real-time updates.

Last Time Out, Missouri

The Tigers were not able to keep their perfect record as they traveled to Starkville last weekend to take on Mississippi State. Missouri held a 24-17 lead entering the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs found a groove and rallied to take the win, 31-24.

Quarterback Austin Simmons completed 23 of 39 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns, while Cayden Lee recorded 156 receiving yards and two touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, Daeden Hopkins recorded 3.5 sacks, which was the second-most in a single game in Missouri history.

The loss dropped Missouri's record to 3-1 overall and left the Tigers winless in SEC play heading into this game against Florida.

Last Time Out, Flordia

The Gators are coming off one of, if not, their most impressive games of the season as they took down Ole Miss by a final score of 52-28 in Gainesville. Florida's offense totaled 498 yards, including 302 rushing yards, while quarterback Aaron Philo completed 16 of 23 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown.

This win improved Florida's overall record to 4-0, and the Gators are 2-0 in SEC play.

Missouri Stat Leaders

Passing: Austin Simmons — 947 yards, 11 touchdowns

Rushing: Jamal Roberts — 395 yards, three touchdowns

Receiving: Cayden Lee — 412 yards, four touchdowns

Florida Stat Leaders

Passing: Aaron Philo — 917 yards, seven touchdown

Rushing: Jadan Baugh — 600 yards, 11 touchdowns

Receiving: Vernell Brown III — 271 yards, tow touchdowns

Missouri will look to bounce back in its first home SEC game and earn a win on its Homecoming weekend.

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