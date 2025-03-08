Mizzou in Final 10 Schools for Pennsylvania 3-Star LB
The Missouri Tigers were recently included in the final 10 schools for three-star linebacker Terry Wiggins, a native of Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Wiggins made his announcement on X on the morning of March 7, 2025.
Also included in the final list of schools for Wiggins was Kentucky, Syracuse, Cincinnati, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Rutgers, Michigan State, Maryland and Wake Forest. The Tigers, Michigan State and Kentucky are the only two non-East Coast schools on the list.
Wiggins is the No. 515 player in the class of 2026. He's also No. 16 in Pennsylvania and No. 40 of all linebackers in the 2026 class. Outside of his official top 10, he holds offers from Boston College, Indiana, Minnesota and Pittsburgh,
Standing at 6-foot-3, 205-pounds, Wiggins has solid size for the linebacker spot. He also has the versatility to move outside and play off the edge, adding onto his already versatile skillset.
So far, Missouri only has one commitment in the 2026 class in four-star defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy Jr. Kennedy is a big and powerful interior defender from Little Rock, Arkansas, who is currently the crown jewel of the class, with many other schools pursuing him.
As for other targets, the list is continuously growing. Five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell included his home-state Tigers in his final list of schools, but gaining his pledge will be an uphill battle. Other, more realistic targets include four-star offensive tackle Evan Goodwin, four-star running back Terry Hodges and three-star linebacker JJ Bush.