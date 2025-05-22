Mizzou in Final 5 Schools for 2026 Safety Target
The Missouri Tigers are in contention for another defensive target, this time in three-star safety Bradley Brown from Plano, Texas. Brown made the announcement on his social media on the morning of May 22.
Brown is ranked as the No. 732 player in the country, along with the No. 64 safety and No. 122 in Texas. Also included in his final list of schools are Vanderbilt, Michigan State, TCU and Kansas State. Michigan State currently holds the highest percentage of landing him, according to On3's recruiting prediction model.
He is slated to take an official visit to Columbia from June 6-8, joining a large group of talented prospects. Brown visited TCU from May 2-4 and will head to Michigan State on June 20-22.
Missouri had a safety commit for under a month in three-star D'Montae Tims, who recently backed out of his commitment. He's quickly picked up offers from Georgia, Illinois and Miami after decommitting from Missouri.
The Tigers only have one commitment in their 2026 class as of now in four-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar. Tims and Anthony Kennedy Jr. both backed out of their decisions to commit to Missouri over the last 10 days, leaving their class bare.
Safeties coach Jacob Yoro has been busy recruiting at the position, however. Three-stars Jowell Combay and Dana Greenhow are slated to take official visits next Friday and the Tigers are also engaged with four-star California native Gavin Williams. Despite losing Tims, it appears as if the Tigers will bring in more talent at the safety spot.
Missouri 2026 Commitments
1. Gavin Sidwar - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 190 lbs.
Ranking: Composite 4-star