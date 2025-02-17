4-Star 2026 Offensive Tackle Evan Goodwin Lines Up Missouri Visit
Things continue to look up for Eli Drinkwitz and Missouri this off-season as, yet again, the Tigers look to be possibly closing in on an elite 2026 prospect.
4-Star offensive tackle Evan Goodwin officially locked in a visit to Columbia this week, according to Chad Simmons of On3.
The talented prospect is set to visit on June 6th. Elite 2026 tight end prospect Camden Jensen is also set to be in town for the same weekend this summer.
Hailing from Pulaski Academy in Bauxite, Arkansas, 247Sports ranks Goodwin as the No. 29 tackle in the nation and the No. 3 player in the state. He stands at 6-foot-6, 315 lbs., making him easily one of the most physically imposing prospects in the class.
He is a multi-sport athlete, also suiting up for the wrestling team. In both 2023 and 2024, Goodwin helped lead Pulaski to ten win seasons as well as berths in the state semi finals.
Goodwin currently holds offers from over 20 division one programs, with many of them coming from power four schools. As of now, Missouri holds just a single commitment for the 2026 class from defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy, Jr., but has found itself listed among the final schools for many top prospects such as Jackson Cantwell, Jayden McGregory, Kane Archer and more.