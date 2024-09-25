Mizzou in the NFL: How are Rookie Tigers Performing Early On?
Just like they did during the time with the Missouri Tigers, most of the program's rookies in the NFL have had to earn their opportunities and respect.
Though six Missouri players were selected in the draft and five signed as undrafted free agents, few have made big splashes to start their NFL career. Others have been hampered by injury.
Here's an early report on how each of Missouri's NFL rookie is performing three weeks into the season.
DE Darius Robinson, Arizona Cardinals
Selected with the No. 27 overall pick, hopes were high for Missouri's former defensive leader. However, a calf injury Darius Robinson suffered during training camp halted those expectations. The versatile defensive lineman was placed on injured reserve to start the year but was designated to return.
Robinson will be able to be promoted to the active roster antime after Week 4.
CB Ennis Rakestraw, Detroit Lions
Ennis Rakestraw has only appeared in one game for the Detroit Lions — the reigning NFC North Champions season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.
He suffered a hamstring injury in warm ups prior to Detroit's Week 2 game, sidelining him for each of the past two games.
In his sole appearance, Rakestraw was the first cornerback off the bench behind first-round selection Terrion Arnold along with veterans Carlton Davis III and Amik Robertson. Though he only played three snaps on defense, he also saw 11 snaps on special teams.
A blunder on a Detroit punt in Week 1 where Rakestraw slid the ball into the back of the end zone instead of downing it to pin the Rams deep should serve as a learning lesson for the 22 year old.
LB Ty'Ron Hopper, Green Bay Packers
Ty'Ron Hopper has played exclusively on special teams for the Packers, playing a total of 37 snaps throughout Green Bay's first three weeks.
The Packers have utilized a heavy rotation of depth through the first three weeks, don't be surprised if Hopper soon joins the growing list of 20 players to have taken a defensive snap for Green Bay. He is in a crowded inside linebacker room though, with veterans Quay Walker, Eric Wilson, Isiah McDuffie along with second-round pick Edgerrin Cooper all being consistent contributors.
OL Javon Foster, Jacksonville Jaguars
Javon Foster is yet to see the field for the Jaguars, being a healthy scratch for each of the team's first three games.
CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Denver Broncos
Like Foster, Kris Abrams-Draine has been a healthy scratch in every game so far for the Denver Broncos.
LB J.C. Carlies, Indianapolis Colts
J.C. Carlies has performed above expectations since the Indianapolis Colts selected the former Missouri safety in the fifth round.
After impressing in training camp, Carlies has become an important part of the Indianapolis defense, playing on 24% of defensive snaps. He's recorded five total tackles.
He's been a versatile piece for defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, playing 42 snaps in the box at linebacker, two at slot corner and 17 at the line of scrimmage. Additionally, he's played on 27 special teams snaps.
RB Cody Schrader, Los Angeles Rams
The SEC's leading rusher in 2023, Cody Schrader was able to find a new home with the Rams after being waived by the San Francisco 49ers. He's on the active roster for the Rams but has been a healthy scratch in every game of the season.
Other undrafted free agents:
Kicker Harrison Mevis, running back Nate Peat along and offensive lineman Xavier Delgado are yet to be signed by new teams after being released from teams during or after training camp.
Marcellus Johnson was on the New York Giants' practice squad before being released on September 11. The Minnesota Vikings signed Johnson to their practice squad on September 17.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Accountability, Third Downs Focus for Mizzou, Eli Drinkwitz During Bye Week
Exclusive: Ty'Ron Hopper on How Missouri Prepared Him for NFL Adjustment
Javon Foster's Career a Result of Family Members Who Shaped Him