Mizzou Lands Transfer Commitment from Offensive Lineman Dominick Giudice
The Missouri Tigers made the first addition to their offensive line Friday, acquiring former Michigan center Dominick Giudice.
Giudice started five games at center for Michigan in 2024, including in games against Texas and USC. Against Indiana in Week 11, Giudice filled in at right guard to play 86% of offensive snaps after starter Giovanni El-Hadi exited the game with injury. On 154 snaps of pass protection in 2024, Giudice allowed five pressures.
Giudice's flexibility to play guard might've been a key reason leading to Missouri's interest. Cam'Ron Johnson, who started at right guard for the Tigers in each of the last two seasons, will have no elligibility remaining.
Additionally, starting left guard Cayden Green might slide over to left tackle to replace starter Marcus Bryant, who also will be running out of eligibility.
At center though, Missouri will return starter Connor Tollison. Although, the three-year starter did suffer a season-ending knee injury in November that could add complications to his return in 2025.
In all, Missouri is slated to lose three starters along the offensive line in Bryant, Johnson and right tackle Armand Membou.
Giudice is Missouri's eighth addition through the transfer portal thus far, but only the third on the offense. The Tigers have also added wide receiver Kevin Coleman (Mississsippi State) and Ahmad Hardy (Louisana Monroe).
The early transfer portal window officially closes on Dec. 28.
