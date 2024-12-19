Mizzou Lands Transfer Commitment from Safety Mose Philips III
The Missouri Tigers made another addition to the back end of their defense Thursday, acquiring former Virginia Tech safety Mose Phillips III, per On3.
Phillips was ranked as the 11th-best safety available in the portal by 247Sports. In two seasons with Virginia Tech, Phillips recorded 92 total tackles, three pass deflections, two forced fumbles and an interception.
According to ProFootballFocus, Phillips allowed 18 receptions for 226 yards on 28 targets in 2024.
Phillips' father, Mose Jr., was a running back at Tennessee from 1990-'94.
The sole interception of Phillips career came in Week 7, when he jumped out in front of a pass from Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who finished fourth in voting for the Heisman Trophy.
Safety was one of the biggest needs for Missouri in the offseason. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers have attacked it early, first adding Santana Banner out of Illinois, and now Phillips. The Tigers will be losing starters Joseph Charleston and Tre'Vez Johnson, who both no longer have any eligibility.
The 6-foot-2, 193-pound Philips will join a safety room full of young talent with sophomore Marvin Burks Jr., and freshman Trajen Greco. Additionally, East St. Louis product Charles Bass will join the program as an incoming freshman.
Phillips becomes Missouri's seventh addition through the transfer portal this offseason, and the fifth on the defensive side of the ball. He joins Banner, linebackers Mikai Gbayor (Nebraska), Josiah Trotter (West Virginia) defensive end Langden Kitchen (Northwest Missouri State).
The early signing window for the transfer portal opened on Dec. 9, and will close on Dec. 28.
