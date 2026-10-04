Mizzou leaps in both polls after 45-17 win over No. 8 Florida
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Missouri football (4-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) shot up the rankings in both major polls following a 45-17 win over then-No. 8 Florida (4-1, 2-1) on Saturday.
With the win, Missouri picked up its first victory over a ranked opponent since Week 3 of the 2024 season against No. 24 Boston College. Its also Missouri's first win over a ranked SEC opponent since beating No. 11 Tennessee on Nov. 11, 2023, and first win over a top-10 SEC opponent since No. 7 Georgia on Oct. 12, 2013.
Missouri was the biggest riser in this weeks AP Top 25 Poll, jumping from No. 25 to No. 14, passing Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State and more in the process. The Tigers are now the sixth-highest ranked SEC team.
Of Missouri's seven remaining regular-season opponents, three are currently ranked: No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Georgia and No. 9 Ole Miss. Kentucky, who Missouri plays in its penultimate game of the regular season, is the first team out. Texas A&M, who's next up on Missouri's schedule, remains unranked despite its beatdown of Arkansas on Saturday.
Full Week 5 AP Top 25 Poll
1. Texas
2. Georgia
3. Notre Dame
4. Miami
5. Ohio State
6. Alabama
7. Indiana
8. BYU
9. Ole Miss
10. LSU
11. Texas Tech
12. Utah
13. Oregon
14. Missouri
15. Tennessee
16. Florida
17. Mississippi State
18. Oklahoma State
19. USC
20. Iowa
21. UCLA
22. Houston
23. Boise State
24. SMU
25. Pittsburgh
Missouri also shot up nine spots in the coaches poll, moving from No. 25 to No. 16, one spot behind Florida but four spots above Mississippi State, who lost by 23 points to Alabama on Saturday.
None of the top seven teams on the coaches poll changed from Week 4 to this Week 5. Florida, who was ranked No. 8 in the poll last week, is the only team in the top 15 to drop, with the seven teams previously behind it each sliding up a spot.
Full Week 5 Coaches Poll Results
1. Texas
2. Georgia
3. Notre Dame
4. Miami
5. Indiana
6. Ohio State
7. Alabama
8. BYU
9. Texas Tech
10. LSU
11. Ole Miss
12. Utah
13. Oregon
14. Tennessee
15. Florida
16. Missouri
17. USC
18. Iowa
19. Houston
20. Mississippi State
21. SMU
22. UCLA
23. Duke
24. Pittsburgh
25. Kentucky
Missouri will next play Texas A&M at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
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Originally from Kansas City, Killian Wright covers Mizzou athletics for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's previously served as sports editor for The Maneater, Mizzou's student newspaper, and works as a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. He is set to graduate from the Missouri School of Journalism in 2028. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow killianmwright