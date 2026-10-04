Mizzou leaps in both polls after 45-17 win over No. 8 Florida

Missouri football (4-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) shot up the rankings in both major polls following a 45-17 win over then-No. 8 Florida (4-1, 2-1) on Saturday.

With the win, Missouri picked up its first victory over a ranked opponent since Week 3 of the 2024 season against No. 24 Boston College. Its also Missouri's first win over a ranked SEC opponent since beating No. 11 Tennessee on Nov. 11, 2023, and first win over a top-10 SEC opponent since No. 7 Georgia on Oct. 12, 2013.

Missouri was the biggest riser in this weeks AP Top 25 Poll, jumping from No. 25 to No. 14, passing Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State and more in the process. The Tigers are now the sixth-highest ranked SEC team.

Of Missouri's seven remaining regular-season opponents, three are currently ranked: No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Georgia and No. 9 Ole Miss. Kentucky, who Missouri plays in its penultimate game of the regular season, is the first team out. Texas A&M, who's next up on Missouri's schedule, remains unranked despite its beatdown of Arkansas on Saturday.

Full Week 5 AP Top 25 Poll

1. Texas

2. Georgia

3. Notre Dame

4. Miami

5. Ohio State

6. Alabama

7. Indiana

8. BYU

9. Ole Miss

10. LSU

11. Texas Tech

12. Utah

13. Oregon

14. Missouri

15. Tennessee

16. Florida

17. Mississippi State

18. Oklahoma State

19. USC

20. Iowa

21. UCLA

22. Houston

23. Boise State

24. SMU

25. Pittsburgh

Missouri also shot up nine spots in the coaches poll, moving from No. 25 to No. 16, one spot behind Florida but four spots above Mississippi State, who lost by 23 points to Alabama on Saturday.

None of the top seven teams on the coaches poll changed from Week 4 to this Week 5. Florida, who was ranked No. 8 in the poll last week, is the only team in the top 15 to drop, with the seven teams previously behind it each sliding up a spot.

Full Week 5 Coaches Poll Results

1. Texas

2. Georgia

3. Notre Dame

4. Miami

5. Indiana

6. Ohio State

7. Alabama

8. BYU

9. Texas Tech

10. LSU

11. Ole Miss

12. Utah

13. Oregon

14. Tennessee

15. Florida

16. Missouri

17. USC

18. Iowa

19. Houston

20. Mississippi State

21. SMU

22. UCLA

23. Duke

24. Pittsburgh

25. Kentucky

Missouri will next play Texas A&M at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.

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