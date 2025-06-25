Mizzou Misses Out on 4-Star Defensive Tackle Danny Beale III
The Missouri Tigers have landed a commitment in each of the last three days, including Wednesday.
But four-star defensive tackle prospect Danny Beale III stayed away from the Tigers, announcing his commitment to Oklahoma State Wednesday morning.
The commitment for the Cherry Valley, Arkansas native comes after he took an official visit to Columbia over the past weekend. He was rated as the No. 138-best prospect by 247Sports' composite rankings. He was also rated as the best prospect in the state of Arkansas for the class.
In addition to Missouri and Oklahoma State, Beale was also considering Ole Miss, Arkansas, North Carolina and others.
Missing out on Beale leaves Missouri still empty handed for a defensive lineman in the class of 2026.
Anthony Kennedy Jr., a three-star defensive tackle from Little Rock, Arkansas, was originally committed to the Tigers, but drew back after defensive line coach Al Davis resigned from his position in May. Kennedy is still considering the Tigers however, taking another official visit to Missouri over the last weekend.
In addition to Beale and Kennedy though, Missouri hosted a third defensive tackle prospect over the weekend; Keytrin Harris, a three-star prospect from Arizona. He's set to announce his commitment July 5.
Harris detailed his experience with the Missouri coaching staff during his visit in a recent interview with Missouri On SI.
"Generally, the visit went really well, it made a very good impression on me," Harris said. "[They] just told me how I will have an opportunity to play fast and physical early due to them having three seniors in my position. It was an amazing experience with the coaches and team."
Missouri is up to seven commitments in the class of 2026, but just one on defense; four-star linebacker Keenan Harris.