Mizzou Rises up List of 3-Star DT After Recent Official Visit
Three-star defensive tackle Keytrin Harris was a surprise addition to Missouri's list of official visitors over the weekend. He left impressed and was pleased enough to include the Tigers in his list of final five schools, with a decision on the way.
"This visit made it to my top five, it was a really amazing experience," Harris told Missouri On SI. "My commitment date is July 5."
Harris' visit went very well, leaving him excited about what the Tigers have to offer. After initially not considering the Tigers, his process with Missouri, and his recruitment in general, is starting to pick up. He had an original top-six of Arizona State, Texas A&M, UCLA, Arizona, Tennessee and California, but that has undergone some shuffling.
It also seems like Harris might have the chance to play early on if he were to commit to the Tigers. The position group in Columbia is full of veterans, led by Chris McClellan, Sterling Webb and Bralen Henderson.
"Generally, the visit went really well, it made a very good impression on me," Harris said. "[They] just told me how I will have an opportunity to play fast and physical early due to them having three seniors in my position. It was an amazing experience with the coaches and team.
Many recruits tend to comment on the tightness and closely-knit relationships that the Tigers build behind the scenes. That was the case for Harris, who noticed right away that the relationships built between players, coaches and families are strong. Harris also recognizes that those relationships lead to team success.
"The coaches and the bonds they built really stood out to me," Harris said. "Because of those bonds, the team thrives."
In general, Harris was enamored by the city of Columbia and the amenities that the school offered. The practice facilities also stood out to Harris and overall, Harris enjoyed his time there.
"The campus and facilities are amazing," Harris said. "The city of Columbia is very lively and there’s a lot to do as students and athletes."
Most of Harris's visits and recruiting experiences have been on the West Coast or the western part of the country, outside of Tennessee and Texas A&M. Missouri was quite different compared to those and provided a new outlook on his recruitment.
The Tigers had plenty of defensive tackle talent in town last weekend. They also hosted four-star Danny Beale and three-star Anthony Kennedy Jr., who was formerly committed to Missouri. It's hard to see a world where all three of them come on, despite there being spots open in the future.
Monitoring who the Tigers bring on at the spot will be fascinating. All three guys seem pleased with how their experiences went and it seems like all of them are very interested.
2026 Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/25)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1.5, 205 lbs. - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/06/25)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)