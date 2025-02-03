Mizzou Offensive Lineman Listed as Way-Too-Early All-American by ESPN
The Missouri Tigers have utilized the transfer portal better than most programs have over the past few seasons, having transfer classes rated inside the top 15 for both the 2024 and 2025 offseasons.
Two of those impact players acquired through the transfer portal made their way onto ESPN's "way-too-early" All-American predictions for the 2025 season.
Running back Ahmad Hardy, transferring over to Missouri from Louisana-Monroe this offseason, was mentioned as an honorable mention at running back. The rising sophomore was listed behind Penn State runnning back Nicholas Singleton.
Hardy, rated by 247Sports as the fifth-best running back in this year's portal class, rushed for 1,351 yards and 13 touchdowns on 237 carries during his freshman season and is poised to be a key part of the Missouri offense in 2025.
Additionally, offensive lineman Cayden Green was listed as the site's prediction to be named an All-American at offensive guard. Green, who transferred to Missouri from Oklahoma ahead of the 2024 season, started in all 13 games for the Tigers at right guard this past season.
"He and center Connor Tollison will form one of the better interior combinations in the country," Chris Low of ESPN writes.
A position change could be in store for Green in 2025, however. In the spring ahead of the 2024 season, Missouri tried him out at left tackle before moving him inside during fall practices. Former SMU transfer Marcus Bryant wound up winning the starting job at left tackle but has now graduated.
Missouri did add two players with experience at offensive tackle through the transfer portal (Johnny Williams IV, West Virginia, and Keagaen Trost, Wake Forest), but Green is still a name to watch to possibly start at left tackle for the Tigers in 2025.
Green was rated by 247Sports as the second best offensive tackle in the 2024 transfer portal class. On 418 pass blocking snaps in 2024 he allowed 11 pressures, according to ProFootballFocus.
