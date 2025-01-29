Mizzou Offensive Lineman Pulls Out of Senior Bowl
The Missouri Tigers sole representative scheduled to play in the Senior Bowl has had to pull out of the pre-draft All-Star game.
Offensive lineman Armand Membou came down with a stomach flu after traveling to Mobile, Ala., causing him to miss the first two days of practice before having to leave, according to a report by Dane Brugler of The Athletic.
Membou was one of the prospects with the most attention entering the Senior Bowl, but will now have to wait until the NFL Scouting Combine to show off his talents to NFL scouts and general managers. The Combine will be held from Feb. 27 to March 2 in Indianapolis.
In the mean time, Membou will continue to train with OL Masterminds in Texas, a training company for the best offensive line prospects in the draft. It is ran by Duke Manyweather, a former consultant for the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints.
However, Membou did have time to check in for measurements at the Senior Bowl. With most analysts questioning if Membou has the length to play right tackle in the NFL, special attention was paid to Membou's wingspan and arm length. All 30 of Membou's starts in his three-year career with Missouri came at right tackle.
Armand Membou Senior Bowl Measurements:
Height: 6'036"
Weight: 332
Hand size: 9.58"
Arm length: 34"
Wingspan: 81"
Missouri will still have three representatives in pre-draft all-star games this week, with quarterback Brady Cook, wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. and defensive end Johnny Walker Jr. all participating in the East-West Shrine Bowl, played Thursday, Jan. 30.
