Mizzou Officially Signs 3/4-Star Offensive Lineman
The Missouri Tigers officially added Henry Fenuku to their Class of 2025, with the Texas product signing his National Letter of Intent (NLI) to the program Tuesday morning. Fenuku was
Fenuku visited Missouri Friday, June 7 and had upcoming visits scheduled to Georgia, Texas A&M and USC. The 6-foot-3, 285-pound lineman had 29 offers, including ones from Ohio State, Ole Miss along with the Bulldogs and Aggies.
On 247Sports' rankings, Fenuku was ranked as the No. 27 interior offensive lineman in the country and the No. 59 prospect in Texas. He primarily played left guard in his junior season for a North Crowley team that went 14-1 and made it to the Texas 6A D-I state semifinals.
Fenuku is one of three offensive line prospects expected to join Missouri's Class of 2025, along with Jack Lange of Eureka, Missouri, and Keiton Jones of Coffeyville, Kansas.
Although Missouri lost Dallas-area product Lamont Rogers, who flipped his commitment from Missouri to Texas A&M on Dec. 2, the Tigers continue to recruit-well on the offensive line in the state of Texas.
With offensive line coach Brandon Jones, who came over to Missouri from Houston, helping land SMU transfer Marcus Bryant.
Fenuku joins Missouri at a time with plenty of opportunities opening along the offensive line, with Bryant, Drake Heismeyer, Mitch Walters, and Cam'Ron Johnson all running out of eligibility.
