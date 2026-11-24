As Mizzou (7-5, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) awaits its regular-season finale, a rivalry showdown against Oklahoma (7-5, 5-3) on Saturday, the new-look Sooners pose a viable challenge to Missouri’s up-and-down defense.

On Nov. 2, Oklahoma fired then-offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and replaced him by promoting tight ends coach Jason Witten to the role, along with giving him play-calling duties. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz told reporters Tuesday that the coordinator switch helped the Sooners find identity; their record since the switch backs Drinkwitz’s claim up.

Oklahoma is riding a three-game winning streak, taking down then-No. 24 Florida 23-7, then-No. 19 Ole Miss 24-17 and Texas A&M 28-7. This is the first time Oklahoma has combined for 70 or more points in a three-game stretch this season, lining up directly with Witten’s first three games as the play-caller.

Quarterback John Mateer has looked much improved under Witten’s guidance from his early-season woes. In the three games, he’s completed 61.2% of his passes for 587 yards, five touchdowns and one interception while tacking on 192 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, too.

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“They establish the run. They utilize (quarterback John) Mateer as a runner,” Drinkwitz said. “He's been very accurate as a passer. He's been able to get the ball to his playmakers, whether it's the tight end, (Rocky) Beers, or whether it's (wide receiver Isaiah) Sategna — and they've got guys all over the perimeter that can catch the ball and create issues.”

In preparation for the Sooners’ arrival, Drinkwitz isn’t spending much time studying the old Oklahoma: the Witten-led Sooners are all that matters.

“I really just didn't want to get confused by the two different identities and wanted to kind of isolate on what they're doing now to have the success,” Drinkwitz said. “I did watch the South Carolina game just as a point of reference, but I think they've committed to the run game. They're committed to an identity of what they're trying to do in the pass game, and then they're utilizing Mateer's legs as an extra weapon. And so, I think anytime you have those three things coming together — identity in the run game, known pass game, using that quarterback as that primary runner — that's very difficult on defense, very difficult to figure out how you're going to stop the run.

“They utilize eye candy to try to get you to play your strength to one side and the quarterback come out the other, which is a struggle in a rotational defense, which is what we are. So they do some challenging things.”

Missouri will host Oklahoma at 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

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