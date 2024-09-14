Mizzou QB Commit Matt Zollers Suffers Apparent Lower leg Injury
In a week four high school matchup on the night of Friday, September 13, Missouri football quarterback commit went down in clear pain, holding his left leg. It looked as if he suffered a severe lower leg injury. There is no further information on the severity of the injury, or a timetable on potential recovery.
Zollers is currently the highest ranked player in the Tigers 2025 recruiting class. The Royersford, Pa native is a composite 5-star recruit, ranked No. 31 in the country according to composite rankings. He's listed as both a four and five star by the four major recruiting services.
Through three games of the early high school season, he had recorded 426 passing yards, one touchdown and three interceptions on a 61.3% completion rate. He's also been effective in the running game, with 221 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Against Downington East on September 9, Zollers ran for 174 yards and two touchdowns. His longest run in that matchup went for 74 yards, displaying his versatility.
Zollers is a member of the No. 17 class in the nation and No. 9 in the SEC, according to 247Sports. They have 16 current commits, six of which are ranked as four stars.
According to 247Sports, Zollers is the seventh highest ranked recruit in Missouri football history. He sits one spot behind NFL free agent quarterback Blaine Gabbert. The highest ranked Tiger recruit is WR Dorial Green-Beckham, who spend two seasons in the NFL.
