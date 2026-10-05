Mizzou Report Card: Grading Position Groups vs. Florida in Week 5

After weeks of subpar secondary performances and a range of positional grades from A-to-D, the Missouri Tigers secured their best and most consistent report card of the season in a 45-17 victory over No. 8 Florida. Offensively, Missouri's second-highest scoring game of the year was led by a 340-yard performance from Austin Simmons and his receiving core, while the defense had a standout performance on the line.

Here's the report card from every position in the Tigers' definitive win.

Quarterback: A+

Simmons has looked good throughout the course of the season, but on Saturday, he was practically unstoppable. Simmons finished 23-for-30 for 340 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions, keeping his season-long streak without an interception alive. In the first half, before the Tigers opted for a run-heavy approach with a large lead, Simmons threw for 238 yards and two scores.

The senior quarterback was precise when given time in the pocket, but also strong in six pressures, going 4-for-6 with a touchdown. Simmons' throws on the run, precise lasers and deep shots are becoming staples for Missouri's offense.

In contrast to Mississippi State — when Simmons opted for deep passes directly after the opening kickoff — he elected for more check downs early on, which opened up his deep balls to close the first half. He ended with four passes for at least 29 yards, including a 47-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Olugbode off an early snap while backpedaling.

Pass catchers: A+

Oct 3, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Caleb Goodie (2) celebrates a touchdown with offensive line Cayden Green (70) in the second quarter against the Florida Gators at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Week 4, Cayden Lee had an A+ performance, but the rest of the receiving core had a minimal impact. Against Florida, Lee impressed once again and the unit came together for its most cohesive performance.

Lee and Donovan Olugbode led the pack, combining for 204 yards. Olugbode's game was culminated by the impressive touchdown pass from Simmons to Olugbode, who shook off a tackle to get to the end zone. Lee added eight receptions and 110 yards, showing off his field awareness and ability to get difficult first downs.

Although Lee and Olugbode excelled once again, Caleb Goodie Sr. was the difference in the receiving core on Saturday. After having one catch through four weeks, the Cincinnati transfer caught two balls for 67 yards and a touchdown on Saturday, reeling in two of Simmons' three longest throws due to his sheer speed and explosive routes.

Running backs: A

Jamal Roberts' two runs of 77 yards and 80 yards displayed his strides in improvement this season and the explosiveness he offers. On his 77-yard gain, he originally went right then bounced off the line, turned left and outran Florida for a massive run, demonstrating his progress in patience. And on the 80-yard run, Roberts simply showed off his speed, breaking out of the pack and once again, outdistancing the Gators. Roberts finished with 24 carries, 211 yards and three touchdowns in the game.

Even after Roberts' career night, Drinkwitz said that success from the run on first and second downs will need to improve ahead of the matchup against Texas A&M, which keeps this position out of A+ contention.

Offensive line: A

Oct 3, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts (20) carries the ball in the first quarter against the Florida Gators at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The run blocking from the offensive line, particularly in Roberts' two explosive runs, was much improved from Week 4. On Roberts' 77-yard rush, the line kept the Gators from reaching Roberts for an extended amount of time, which allowed him to switch directions. On the 80-yard score, the hole created by Dominick Giudice and Tristan Wilson opened space for Roberts to run through.

Outside of the run blocking, Missouri continued to keep Simmons relatively clean, allowing two sacks and six pressures. The Tigers also cleaned up the penalties, reducing the line's five penalties in Week 4 to zero in Week 5.

Defensive line: A+

Jadan Baugh had 13 rushing yards.

The star running back that accumulated 600 yards and 11 touchdowns in four games was a non factor in the contest and was consistently getting tackled for losses. With a banged up edge room, the primary backup Daeden Hopkins and depth pieces like Jaden Jones stepped up, while the tackle room was dominant, holding the Gators to 42 rushing yards.

Tackles Donta Simpson, Sterling Webb and Jason Dowell accounted for all three of Missouri's sacks against Florida, a total that surpassed Florida's two allowed sacks heading in to the contest. The defensive line pressured Aaron Philo 11 times, which resulted in just three made passes in those situations.

Linebackers: A-

Robert Woodyard Jr. and Nicholas Rodriguez continue to be standout players on the defensive unit, providing high energy and emphatic tackles. Woodyard and Rodriguez each had 1.5 tackles for loss and ranked first and third in total tackles.

Jeremiah Beasley and Dante McClellan each played at least 30 snaps in the game and although they were not as successful, their snaps elevated the units depth on Saturday.

Secondary: B

Oct 3, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers cornerback Chris Graves Jr. (1) reacts in the second quarter against the Florida Gators at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An improved secondary was on full display Saturday, following back-to-back weeks in which the unit allowed multiple explosive throws. Outside of a 41-yard pass with less than a minute remaining and the Tigers up 45-10, the biggest play from Florida was a 24-yard pass on the first drive. The secondary kept Aaron Philo relatively quiet in a game that the Gators had to steer away from the run, holding him 21-for-34 with 197 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions.

The secondary's tackling saw a massive improvement, especially from Kensley Louidor-Faustin who finished with 3.5 tackles for loss. Although the unit improved, there will be higher-level quarterbacks in most SEC games and there were still instances where backs got out ran or were in an inadequate position to disrupt receptions.

Special teams: B+

Blake Craig led the special teams on Saturday, nailing two field goals of 50 yards or more, going 3-for-4 overall and 4-for-4 on extra points. His only miss was from 50 yards, bringing the unit's score down slightly.

Brunno Reus did not need to punt very much in the high-scoring affair, but was successful on all three punts and DaMarion Fowlkes saw little opportunity for returns, resulting in two returns for 16 yards.

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