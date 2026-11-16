Cayden Lee named Biletnikoff Award semifinalist; Mizzou falls further away from AP Top 25 Poll

After a 48-21 blowout loss to Georgia in which the Tigers looked lifeless in all three phases, Missouri football (6-4, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) is even further away from being ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll. Missouri was the first team out of the poll after its 34-20 loss to Texas in Week 10 but dropped dramatically following its loss to the Bulldogs on Saturday.

Here's how the rankings shook out.

1. Georgia

2. Utah

3. Notre Dame

4. UCLA

5. Miami

6. Indiana

7. Alabama

8. Texas

9. Tennessee

10. Wake Forest

11. Texas Tech

12. BYU

13. Iowa

14. Oregon

15. Boise State

16. Ohio State

17. Kentucky

18. USC

19. Arizona

20. Houston

21. Louisville

22. Liberty

23. Florida

24. Memphis

25. Ole Miss



Others receiving votes: Oklahoma (95), LSU (91), Duke (62), UTSA (36), New Mexico (32), South Carolina (31), Louisiana Tech (14), North Dakota State (9), Wyoming (5), Air Force (5), Toledo (5), SMU (5), Auburn (4), Missouri (3)

Missouri will host No. 17 Kentucky at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and will conclude its regular season by hosting Oklahoma at 3:15 p.m. Nov. 28.

Lee named Biletnikoff Award semifinalist

Mizzou wide receiver Cayden Lee was named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award on Monday. Lee is one of 13 semifinalists and one of two from the SEC, joining LSU's Jackson Harris as the conference's only representatives.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Lee currently is currently tied with Anthony Evans III for an SEC-most 65 receptions, leads the conference with 879 receiving yards and has caught five touchdowns. Lee's best performance of the season was in Week 4 against Mississippi State when he racked up 11 receptions for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Lee posted more than 100 yards in three games and has grabbed seven or more receptions in four games this season.

Former Missouri receiver Luther Burden III was named a semifinalist for the award in 2023.

Coaches poll updates

Not much changed for Missouri in the US LBM Coaches Poll. After the Tigers' loss to Texas, they dropped from No. 19 to the second team out. As one could imagine, their blowout loss to No. 1 Georgia didn't push them back in — they dropped to the fourth team out instead.

But the poll was strange, in general. Florida remained still at No. 25 despite beating then-No. 13 Kentucky, who droppeed to No. 18. Duke, who lost to Miami, jumped the Gators from being the first team out to No. 24.

Lousiville, who beat a .500 North Carolina team 16-14, jumped 10 spots from the receiving votes category to No. 22.

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